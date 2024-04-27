Eagles land a Michigan offensive lineman in fifth round

After taking guard Michigan's Trevor Keegan with the 172nd pick in the fifth round, the Eagles added another interior lineman Saturday in North Carolina State center Dylan McMahon with the 190th overall pick in the sixth round.

McMahon, 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, spent five years in Raleigh. He started one game at right guard as a true freshman in 2019, seven games at right guard in 2020, 12 games in 2021 – five at right guard, seven at left guard – then 13 in 2022 – 10 at right guard and three at center. This past year, he started the entire season at center and was named honorable mention All-ACC.

This is the first time the Eagles have drafted two interior linemen in the same draft since 2011, when they took Fireman Danny 23rd overall in the first round and Jason Kelce 191stoverall in the sixth round.

With Kelce retiring, Jack Driscoll signing with the Dolphins and Sua Opeta joining the Buccaneers, the Eagles needed depth along the interior of the offensive line behind free agent acquisition Matt Hennessy and 2023 3rd-round pick Tyler Steen, and Keegan and McMahon will have a chance to provide that.

And no offensive line coach in the league does better developing late-round projects than Jeff Stoutland, who has had tremendous success with guys like 5th-round pick Halapoulivaati Vaitai, 6th-round pick Kelce and 7th-rounder Jordan Mailata.

Because of his physical limitations and lack of play strength, McMahon is considered only a center prospect. The Eagles are moving right guard Cam Jurgens to center and Hennessy can play center as well, although he’s only signed through 2024. McMahon will need to get bigger and stronger to have a chance to become a contributor in the NFL.

McMahon is the first North Carolina State player the Eagles have drafted since safety Earl Wolff in the fifth round in 2013. In 1982, they selected one of the best players in franchise history in the first round out of North Carolina State – five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Quick.

The Eagles have selected cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell (22nd overall) in the first round and Cooper DeJean (40th overall) in the second round, edge Jalyx Hunt (94th overall) in the third round, running back Will Shipley (127th overall) in the fourth round and Smith (152ndoverall), Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter (155th overall) and Keegan in the fifth round and wide receiver Johnny Wilson (185th overall) and McMahon in the sixth round. They currently don’t have any more picks.

Previous selections:

No. 22 overall - CB Quinyon Mitchell

No. 40 overall - CB Cooper DeJean

No. 94 overall - Edge Jalyx Hunt

No. 127 overall - RB Will Shipley

No. 152 overall - WR Ainias Smith

No. 155 overall - LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

