Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce faces hard-hitting questions about romance rumors between brother, Travis, and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce attempted to give his phone number to Taylor Swift at one of her shows this summer. Here's where the two celebrities stand romantically

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

If there's one thing Travis Kelce should be applauded for, it's his resilience.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end may have been intercepted when trying to give Taylor Swift his number this summer, but it didn't stop 33-year-old Kelce from shooting his shot again.

Amid rumors that the two celebrities were spending time together, Kelce's brother, Jason, responded to the speculation after the Eagles defeated the Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

"I've seen these rumors … I cannot comment," the Eagles center said in a postgame interview.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

He added that since his brother's series "Catching Kelce" premiered in 2016, "everyone's been infatuated with Travis' love life."

During a Kansas City stop of Swift's Eras Tour on July 7, Kelce showed up with friendship bracelets bearing his "number" that he'd hoped to pass off to the 33-year-old pop singer. But apparently, he couldn't get past the line of scrimmage that is Swift's pre-show rituals.

"I don't really know what's going on there," Jason said of the romance speculation. "I know Trav is having fun, we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

NFL

nfl 4 hours ago

Controversial NFL touchback debate reignited after Justin Jefferson's fumble vs. Eagles

Aaron Rodgers 6 hours ago

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers announces he had surgery to repair torn Achilles tendon

The Eagles (2-0) will play on Monday Night Football against the Buccaneers (1-0) on Sept. 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

Taylor SwiftnflPhiladelphia EaglesTravis Kelce
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us