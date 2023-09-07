Every NFL team's starting and backup quarterback in 2023

The quarterback landscape in the NFL has altered going into 2023.
Aaron Rodgers, for example, swapped the green in Green Bay for a darker shade in New York.
Other franchises, like the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, are rolling with a highly-touted rookie over a potentially safer veteran option.
Here’s a tracker of every team’s starting and backup quarterback for the new campaign:
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Arizona Cardinals
Starter: Joshua Dobbs
Backup: Clayton Tune
Injured: Kyler Murray (knee)
Atlanta Falcons
Starter: Desmond Ridder
Backups: Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside
Baltimore Ravens
Starter: Lamar Jackson
Backups: Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson
Buffalo Bills
Starter: Josh Allen
Backup: Kyle Allen
Carolina Panthers
Starter: Bryce Young
Backup: Andy Dalton
Chicago Bears
Starter: Justin Fields
Backups: Nathan Peterman, Tyson Bagent
Cincinnati Bengals
Starter: Joe Burrow
Backup: Jake Browning
Cleveland Browns
Starter: Deshaun Watson
Backup: Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Dallas Cowboys
Starter: Dak Prescott
Backups: Cooper Rush, Trey Lance
Denver Broncos
Starter: Russell Wilson
Backup: Jarrett Stidham
Detroit Lions
Starter: Jared Goff
Backups: Teddy Bridgewater, Hendon Hooker
Injured: Nate Sudfeld
Green Bay Packers
Starter: Jordan Love
Backup: Sean Clifford
Houston Texans
Starter: C.J. Stroud
Backups: Davis Mills, Case Keenum
Indianapolis Colts
Starter: Anthony Richardson
Backups: Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger
Jacksonville Jaguars
Starter: Trevor Lawrence
Backup: C.J. Beathard
Kansas City Chiefs
Starter: Patrick Mahomes
Backup: Blaine Gabbert
Las Vegas Raiders
Starter: Jimmy Garoppolo
Backups: Brian Hoyer, Aidan O'Connell
Los Angeles Chargers
Starter: Justin Herbert
Backups: Easton Stick
Los Angeles Rams
Starter: Matthew Stafford
Backups: Stetson Bennett, Brett Rypien
Miami Dolphins
Starter: Tua Tagovailoa
Backup: Mike White, Skylar Thompson
Minnesota Vikings
Starter: Kirk Cousins
Backups: Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall
New England Patriots
Starter: Mac Jones
Backup: Matt Corral
New Orleans Saints
Starter: Derek Carr
Backup: Jameis Winston
Suspended: Jake Haener
New York Giants
Starter: Daniel Jones
Backup: Tyrod Taylor
New York Jets
Starter: Aaron Rodgers
Backup: Zach Wilson
Philadelphia Eagles
Starter: Jalen Hurts
Backups: Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee
Pittsburgh Steelers
Starter: Kenny Pickett
Backups: Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph
San Francisco 49ers
Starter: Brock Purdy
Backup: Sam Darnold, Brandon Allen
Seattle Seahawks
Starter: Geno Smith
Backup: Drew Lock
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Starter: Baker Mayfield
Backup: Kyle Trask
Tennessee Titans
Starter: Ryan Tannehill
Backups: Malik Willis, Will Levis
Washington Commanders
Starter: Sam Howell
Backup: Jacoby Brissett