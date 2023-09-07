Every NFL team's starting and backup quarterback in 2023

The quarterback landscape in the NFL has altered going into 2023.

Aaron Rodgers, for example, swapped the green in Green Bay for a darker shade in New York.

Other franchises, like the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, are rolling with a highly-touted rookie over a potentially safer veteran option.

Here’s a tracker of every team’s starting and backup quarterback for the new campaign:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Arizona Cardinals

Starter: Joshua Dobbs

Backup: Clayton Tune

Injured: Kyler Murray (knee)

Atlanta Falcons

Starter: Desmond Ridder

Backups: Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside

Baltimore Ravens

Starter: Lamar Jackson

Backups: Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson

Buffalo Bills

Starter: Josh Allen

Backup: Kyle Allen

Carolina Panthers

Starter: Bryce Young

Backup: Andy Dalton

Starter: Justin Fields

Backups: Nathan Peterman, Tyson Bagent

Cincinnati Bengals

Starter: Joe Burrow

Backup: Jake Browning

Cleveland Browns

Starter: Deshaun Watson

Backup: Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Starter: Dak Prescott

Backups: Cooper Rush, Trey Lance

Denver Broncos

Starter: Russell Wilson

Backup: Jarrett Stidham

Detroit Lions

Starter: Jared Goff

Backups: Teddy Bridgewater, Hendon Hooker

Injured: Nate Sudfeld

Green Bay Packers

Starter: Jordan Love

Backup: Sean Clifford

Houston Texans

Starter: C.J. Stroud

Backups: Davis Mills, Case Keenum

Indianapolis Colts

Starter: Anthony Richardson

Backups: Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger

Jacksonville Jaguars

Starter: Trevor Lawrence

Backup: C.J. Beathard

Kansas City Chiefs

Starter: Patrick Mahomes

Backup: Blaine Gabbert

Las Vegas Raiders

Starter: Jimmy Garoppolo

Backups: Brian Hoyer, Aidan O'Connell

Starter: Justin Herbert

Backups: Easton Stick

Starter: Matthew Stafford

Backups: Stetson Bennett, Brett Rypien

Starter: Tua Tagovailoa

Backup: Mike White, Skylar Thompson

Minnesota Vikings

Starter: Kirk Cousins

Backups: Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall

Starter: Mac Jones

Backup: Matt Corral

New Orleans Saints

Starter: Derek Carr

Backup: Jameis Winston

Suspended: Jake Haener

Starter: Daniel Jones

Backup: Tyrod Taylor

Starter: Aaron Rodgers

Backup: Zach Wilson

Starter: Jalen Hurts

Backups: Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee

Pittsburgh Steelers

Starter: Kenny Pickett

Backups: Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

Starter: Brock Purdy

Backup: Sam Darnold, Brandon Allen

Seattle Seahawks

Starter: Geno Smith

Backup: Drew Lock

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Starter: Baker Mayfield

Backup: Kyle Trask

Tennessee Titans

Starter: Ryan Tannehill

Backups: Malik Willis, Will Levis

Washington Commanders

Starter: Sam Howell

Backup: Jacoby Brissett