Sixers to Donate $760 Per Assist to Philly Gun Violence Prevention During Playoffs

If you weren't already rooting for the Philadelphia 76ers in their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, the team's latest announcement could change your mind.

Eight players will team up to donate $760 per assist recorded by the team to local gun violence prevention organizations in Games 1-4 against the Celtics for the new "Assists for Safe Communities" initiative.

Two players will pair up for each game to donate to an organization focused on gun violence prevention and victim services that they selected.

The Sixers shared the following information about the organizations each duo will benefit:

Game 1: De’Anthony Melton and Montrezl Harrell Ones Up – Focuses on career and education development for minority youth in Philadelphia. Since its start in 2010, they have served over 3,500 community members through job training and career exposure.

Game 2: Dewayne Dedmon and Lou King Every Murder Is Real (EMIR) – Specializes in victim support and trauma services for those who have lost a loved one to homicide. EMIR has evolved healing through education advocacy, art, and activism.

Game 3: Shake Milton and Paul Reed Boys and Girls Club of Camden County – Values recreation and youth development through life-enhancing programs and character-building experiences. As a Boys and Girls Club, they provide a safe place to learn and grow, enabling young people to reach their full potential.

Game 4: Jalen McDaniels and Jaden Springer Mural Arts Philadelphia Guild Program – The Guild is a restorative justice program that gives justice-impacted young people the opportunity to develop job skills. This experience is guided by trained professionals, allowing participants to obtain valuable life skills and job expertise.



Leaders from all of the organizations are invited to a playoff game for on-court recognition.

“Gun violence is a serious issue in this country. Our coaches and players are humans, too. We all live in these communities and join the countless others that are impacted by these senseless acts,” 76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers said. “We have a responsibility, coaches and players alike, to use our platform and play our part in helping clean some of these issues up.”

The "Assists for Safe Communities" initiative is part of the 76ers Gun Violence Prevention Platform. The team hopes the national audience during the playoffs will help raise awareness and funds to improve the Greater Philadelphia community, according to a press release.

The 76ers-Celtics Eastern Conference Semifinals begins on Monday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Boston. The series will move to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday.