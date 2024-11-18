Embiid goes from doubtful to available for Sixers-Heat matchup 

Joel Embiid went from doubtful to available Monday for the Sixers.

First listed as questionable with an illness Sunday night on the team’s initial injury report, Embiid was downgraded to doubtful late Monday morning for the Sixers’ matchup with the Heat. However, he went through a pregame warmup in Miami and ultimately wound up being the Sixers’ starting center.

Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain, Paul George and Caleb Martin joined Embiid in the starting lineup. Tyrese Maxey remained out with a right hamstring strain. He’s resumed on-court work in recent days and traveled with the Sixers on their three-game road trip.

The Sixers started their trip Friday night with a loss to the Magic, dropping to 2-10 on the year. Playing his second game of the season, Embiid was strong in the first half but subpar in the second. He logged 33 total minutes and had 20 points on 5-for-15 shooting, eight rebounds, two assists and six turnovers.

“Like I’ve said, usually with me it takes two, three, four games to get back to myself,” he said. “I thought today was a big step in that direction. But yeah, you can try to do whatever you can — playing as hard as you, practice — but I think it’s a little different when you get out there.”

With Andre Drummond recovering from an illness in Orlando, the 31-year-old big man played just four minutes. Guerschon Yabusele got 24 minutes serving as both a power forward and Embiid’s backup. The Sixers on Monday also recalled Adem Bona from the Delaware Blue Coats as an additional center option. The rookie gave the Sixers 17 solid minutes last Wednesday in a defeat to the Cavs, posting four points, nine rebounds and a block.

The 5-7 Heat are coming off a loss Sunday night to the Pacers without Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain). Butler will return against the Sixers, while Terry Rozier (right foot discomfort) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (right ankle sprain) are out. Monday's game will be the first Sixers-Heat meeting since the Sixers' 105-104 play-in tournament victory last year.

In the early-season Eastern Conference standings, Miami began Monday in eighth place. The Sixers were two games back of a play-in spot and 3.5 games back of a top-six place.