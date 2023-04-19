NBA Twitter in Disbelief as Grizzlies' John Konchar Stuffs Lakers' Anthony Davis

NBA Twitter in disbelief as John Konchar stuffs Anthony Davis originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Anthony Davis went up for a one-handed dunk during Wednesday's Game 2 in Memphis.

What happened next left NBA fans floored.

The Los Angeles Lakers big man was met at the rim by Memphis Grizzlies forward John Konchar, who sent back the dunk attempt with a thunderous block.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

That's right, Anthony Davis got stuffed by John Konchar.

John Konchar denies AD at the rim 😳 pic.twitter.com/948yov8K42 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 20, 2023

DON'T PLAY WITH @konchjitty55 HE IS NOT ONE OF THEM pic.twitter.com/slFhcd8sOE — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 20, 2023

The fourth-year pro then rejected the eight-time All-Star again later in the second quarter, this time coming from behind for the stuff.

John Konchar blocks Anthony Davis again pic.twitter.com/jm3cSd8JRi — x - Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) April 20, 2023

Konchar's defensive highlights came after he logged just 31 seconds of action in Memphis' Game 1 loss.

The fact that Davis got blocked by someone five inches shorter than him with fewer than 60 career blocks to his name was hard for many fans to fathom.

I'm still coming to grips with the John Konchar block. It's hard to even think about anything else. — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) April 20, 2023

To John Konchar after that block on AD pic.twitter.com/m9AiS4CUk0 — Trell Jones (@TrellJSports) April 20, 2023

wait i'm sorry what just happened with john konchar and AD? — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) April 20, 2023

i KNOW john konchar did not just block anthony davis 😭😭😭 — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 20, 2023

this series is 1-1 now after that konchar block. winner of this game goes up 2-1. — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) April 20, 2023

John Konchar after blocking Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/Hd4CTd7D6d — FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 20, 2023

I did not have Jon Konchar meeting AD at the rim on my BINGO card.😲#NBAPlayoffs #NBAonTNT — Matkafee (@matkafee) April 20, 2023

Imagine thinking AD could dunk over Konchar. — Jeffrey Wright (@JWright929espn) April 20, 2023

John Konchar woke up today and decided to turn into prime Dikembe Mutombo. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 20, 2023

The two blocks were lowlights of a rough game offensively for Davis, who shot 4 of 14 for 13 points in the Lakers' 103-93 loss.