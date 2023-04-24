nba playoffs

NBA Suspends Hawks' Dejounte Murray for Altercation With Ref After Loss to Celtics

Murray has been the Hawks' second-leading scorer in their series against Boston

By Eric Mullin

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dejounte Murray suspended for Game 5 vs. C's after ref altercation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Atlanta Hawks will have to fight to keep their season alive without one of their best players.

Dejounte Murray has been suspended one game by the NBA for "making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing" a referee following Atlanta's Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics, the league announced on Monday.

As the final horn sounded at State Farm Arena on Sunday, Murray appeared to intentionally bump into official Gediminas Petraitis before saying something right in his face. A visibly frustrated Murray then had more words for Petraitis after walking away.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The incident was captured on video.

Murray has been Atlanta's second-leading scorer behind Trae Young in the first-round series, averaging 25.3 points along with 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Houston Rockets 1 hour ago

Report: Houston Rockets to Hire Former Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka

Broad Street Run 2 hours ago

Runner Dresses Up As a Character Every Year for The Broad Street Run

But the Hawks won't have him at their disposal as they head to Boston for Tuesday's Game 5 down 3-1.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

nba playoffsNBABoston CelticsAtlanta Hawks
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us