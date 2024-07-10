Zack Wheeler exits game vs. Dodgers early with lower back tightness

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler, who was working on a two-hit shutout with two outs and nobody on in the fifth inning against the Dodgers Tuesday night, did not come out to start the sixth.

The team announced that he left the game with left lower back tightness.

The first sign of trouble came when Dodgers third baseman Cavan Biggio launched a solo home run to right-center. That was followed by walks to DH Shohei Ohtani and catcher Will Smith – his only two base on balls of the game – before he got first baseman Freddie Freeman to ground out, ending the inning.

Obviously, losing Wheeler for any period of time would be a big loss, especially for a team that already has veteran starters Taijuan Walker and Spencer Turnbull on the disabled list.

The Phillies have been fortunate this year that injuries to first baseman Bryce Harper, designated hitter Kyler Schwarber, outfielder Brandon Marsh; third baseman Alec Bohm and Suarez turned out to be less serious than originally feared.

Only time will tell if they’ve dodged another bullet.

