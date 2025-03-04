Top prospects among Phillies' first reassignments to minor-league camp

The Phillies began paring down their spring training roster on Tuesday with the first wave of reassignments to minor-league camp.

Five players — top infield prospect Aidan Miller, top outfield prospect Justin Crawford, 25-year-old infielder Carson Taylor, catcher Caleb Ricketts and left-handed pitcher Tristan Garnett – were reassigned.

Miller appeared in six games and went 0-for-9 with three walks.

Crawford played in seven games and went 3-for-10 with two walks, two steals and a couple of well-struck balls to the opposite field.

This was the first taste of big-league camp for both. They were born within six months of each other in 2004, were drafted by the Phillies in back-to-back first rounds (2022 and 2023) and ended last season together at Double A Reading. The Phillies hope to integrate both players into the next phase of this roster as others age.

Ricketts is a 24-year-old catcher the Phillies drafted in the seventh round in 2022 out of the University of San Diego. He played 75 games last season with Double A Reading and got into two with the Phillies this spring. Six catchers remain in camp: J.T. Realmuto, Rafael Marchan, Garrett Stubbs, Paul McIntosh, Payton Henry and Josh Breaux.

Taylor went 4-for-10 in Grapefruit League with a homer and four RBI. He was in the Dodgers' farm system from 2020-23 before spending last season at Double A and Triple A with the Phillies. He had a solid overall year at Reading and Lehigh Valley, combining to hit .279/.396/.458. There just aren't a ton of reps for him with the Phillies crowded at both infield corners.

Garnett, a lefty who turns 27 later this month, was hit hard last Wednesday in Dunedin against the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on four hits in one-third of an inning trying to finish off a Phillies win. He had a 2.63 ERA in the Phils' system last year, mostly at Double A, with high strikeout and walk rates.

There are 61 players left on the Phillies' spring training roster, 21 of them non-roster invitees.