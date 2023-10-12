Phillies light up Citizens Bank Park, hold moment of silence for people of Israel

The Philadelphia Phillies lit up Citizens Bank Park blue and white Wednesday night after their Game 3 NLDS victory against the Atlanta Braves to show their support for the people of Israel amid the war with Hamas following Hamas' deadly terror attacks on Israelis.

"The Phillies condemn the recent heinous acts of terrorism in Israel and the tragic loss of so many innocent lives," the team wrote on Instagram. "We mourn for all those who lost loved ones, pray for those still missing or held hostage and above all, hope for peace. To show our unwavering support for the people of Israel, we light our home in blue and white."

Additionally, the Phillies held a moment of silence just before the game and the Atlanta Braves joined them.

The Atlanta Braves join the Phillies and Major League Baseball in mourning the lives lost in Israel and pray for the safe return of those who are missing. Our thoughts are with all who are impacted by the horrific violence. pic.twitter.com/x1k6e6Txq1 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 11, 2023