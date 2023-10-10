Flags in NJ at half-staff to mourn those lost in attacks on Israel

Starting Tuesday, flags throughout New Jersey will be flown at half-staff in recognition and mourning of the lives lost in recent attacks in 'Israel and the Mideast Region.'

Governor Phil Murphy has signed an executive order that will see flags throughout the state lowered to half-staff through Friday.

“We will continue to stand with the people of Israel in this dark hour,” said Governor Murphy. “New Jersey is home to one of the largest Jewish and Israeli American communities in the world and we are proud of our historic and unbreakable relationship with the State of Israel," Murphy said in a statement on the order. "We mourn for the victims and their families, unequivocally condemn all acts of terrorism against innocent civilians, and pray for peace and security for all of the people of the region.”

The governor's office noted that, over the weekend, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel and undertook a coordinated series of horrific attacks coinciding with Shabbat and the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

The governor took to social media to express his disgust on the recent violence.

The governor's office noted that these terrorist attacks "killed at least 800 innocent Israeli citizens, at least nine United States citizens, and injured thousands more, and caused the escalation of a conflict resulting in the loss of life of hundreds of Palestinians."

Nearby states of Pennsylvania and Delaware have not lowered flags in response to the attacks on Israel. Though the governors of both states have said they condemn the attacks that targeted civilians.