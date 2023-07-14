Phillies hit hard by Padres as second half opens with a loss

The Phillies made it a game in the bottom of the ninth but were hit hard as the second half opened with an 8-3 loss to the visiting San Diego Padres.

They allowed four home runs and were overwhelmed by starter Yu Darvish, who struck out nine over six innings, allowing just a run on back-to-back doubles by Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm in the bottom of the fourth.

Things got very interesting in the bottom of the ninth, thanks to a two-base error by Juan Soto on a muffed catch in left field that helped create a rally. The Phils had the bases loaded with one out but Trea Turner struck out and Nick Castellanos popped out against closer Josh Hader, who entered after former Phillie Luis Garcia was unable to weave his way out of the inning.

San Diego's offense pounded out six extra-base hits, building a three-run lead in the third inning and cruising to the victory. Gary Sanchez and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered in the third and Manny Machado added a solo shot in the sixth. Tatis' homer traveled 432 feet and nearly reached Harry the K's past the second deck in left field. Soto crushed a two-run shot to the deepest part of the park in center field in the ninth inning and trotted very slowly around the bases.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The loss made the Phillies 48-42 heading into Saturday's split doubleheader. The Padres are 44-47 and have won six of their last seven, their best stretch all season.

The Phils have lost three in a row dating back to the final weekend of the first half in Miami. They go into Saturday at least a half-game behind the Giants for the National League's final wild-card spot.

It was another hitless game for Trea Turner, who is down to .244/.294/.384 on the season. To put that in perspective, it is nearly identical to the career slash line of Freddy Galvis (.246/.292/.387). Turner is obviously a far superior hitter but he has experienced a shockingly unproductive first 90 games as a Phillie.

Cristopher Sanchez allowed the first two homers. He has given up five earned runs over his last three starts and all have come via the longball. Still, three runs in five innings with five strikeouts is a decent outing for a No. 5 starter in 2023. Go take a gander around the majors. Most teams don't go four-deep, much less five-deep in the rotation. Sanchez has been steady in posting a 2.76 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in five starts since June 17. The Phillies have gone 2-3. Every team needs more starting pitching depth, but the fifth spot isn't the glaring need it was in April and May.

Friday was a busy day for the Phils. They called up center field prospect Johan Rojas and infielder Drew Ellis to replace Cristian Pache (right elbow irritation) and Josh Harrison (right wrist sprain) on the active roster. Seranthony Dominguez threw live batting practice as he gets closer to returning. Rob Thomson revealed Bryce Harper is close to making his debut at first base, potentially as early as Saturday.

The Phils have Taijuan Walker and Ranger Suarez on the mound for the doubleheader. The Padres counter with lefties Blake Snell and Ryan Weathers, meaning Rojas should make his big-league debut.