Movement in the bullpen market could affect Phillies' pursuits

As the baseball world awaits Juan Soto's decision and the ripple effects thereafter, the Mets made an interesting move Friday night that should affect one of the Phillies' own pursuits, reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $39 million contract with former Yankees closer Clay Holmes.

The Mets intend to use him as a starting pitcher, according to ESPN.

Holmes was one of the top relievers on the free-agent market along with Tanner Scott, Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez. The Phillies will not be re-signing both Hoffman and Estevez and may come away from the offseason with only one high-profile relief addition.

Bullpen depth was one of the Phillies' major strengths last season, especially after the trade deadline acquisition of Estevez from the Angels. They had immense trust down the stretch in four relievers: right-handers Hoffman, Estevez and Orion Kerkering and lefty Matt Strahm.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

That trust tree has been cut in half and will increase the importance in 2025 of pitchers like Jose Alvarado, Tanner Banks and Jose Ruiz.

Hoffman's market should be as robust as Holmes'. In 122 appearances the last two seasons, the Phillies' terrific free-agent find posted a 2.28 ERA and 0.94 WHIP. He had a disastrous NLDS and that may affect some offers, but Hoffman has built enough of a track record the last two years to be paid handsomely.

And while Holmes may be used as a starting pitcher with the Mets, the deal he signed reflects a realistic high-leverage reliever contract and could be the benchmark for all of Hoffman, Estevez and Scott.

There are other closers potentially available via trade, too, most notably Milwaukee's Devin Williams and St. Louis' Ryan Helsley. There have been conflicting reports about the Cardinals' willingness to move Helsley, but they appear to be gearing up for a rebuild or at least a retooling and could view an All-Star closer as a luxury. Helsley is projected to earn approximately $7 million through arbitration before reaching free agency after 2025.

As it stands, the Phillies' bullpen depth chart includes Kerkering, Strahm, Alvarado, Ruiz and Banks. They still have Max Lazar, Tyler Gilbert, Tyler Phillips and Taijuan Walker, but all of them are closer to the last guy in the 'pen rather than the fifth. The Phils also added prospects Mick Abel, Jean Cabrera and Moises Chace to the 40-man roster last month to protect them from next week's Rule 5 draft.