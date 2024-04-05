Phillies fans react to City Connect jerseys, hysterical coincidence that came with release

We all knew they were arriving this season … and now they're here.
The Phillies on Friday officially released their City Connect jerseys and have been the talk of the town all morning.
The details throughout the design are an ode to Philly's past, present and future. Some key features include the colorway of the city's flag (blue and yellow) and "Philly" across the chest.
Now, there are often mixed reviews when it comes to releasing something new and this is no different. When it comes to jerseys, everyone comes out swinging with opinions.
So with that, let's take a look at some of the good, the bad and the … "they caused an earthquake" responses … yes, that is real.
Even the Phillies got in on the fun timing of it all:
When it comes down to it though, if the Phanatic likes it, you need to like it, too. Those are the rules.
