‘Bethlehem, this one's for you': Lehigh Valley IronPigs reveal new City Connect Series line

By Cherise Lynch

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs - the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies - revealed the new City Connect Series line and this year they're honoring the city of Bethlehem.

The new jersey, hat, and merchandise collection takes inspiration from the ubiquitous Bethlehem Star. The letter style is also meant to be a nod to Bethlehem Steel logo.

Back in 2023, the IronPigs started their City Connect Series to honor each of the primary cities that make up the Lehigh Valley which include Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton.

Last year, the team paid homage to the local Allentown department store, Hess's and its famous strawberry pie with a logo of the delicious dessert and jersey that featured the classic Hess’s print from their branding.

Next, in 2025 Easton will be honored.

The IronPigs will wear the new Bethlehem jerseys and caps on Friday, July 19 when they take on the Worcester Red Sox at Coca-Cola Park at 7:05pm.

Tickets for that game are available at milb.com/lehigh-valley.

