‘From the Linc to Citizens': Philly sports fans who connected over a slice of pizza go on 1st date

It's the update you've all been waiting for.

Thousands of fans packed Citizens Bank Park Wednesday night for the Phillies Wild Card Series, but there was an extra special pair of Philly sports fans in the crowd.

Aliza Phillips of South Philadelphia and Aaron Jones of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania went on their first date to the Phillies game after they met at Sunday's Eagles game and their whole encounter went viral.

When Phillips was walking out of the Lincoln Financial Field a mystery man offered her a bite of his pizza and she wanted to find out who he was so she took to social media the next day to track him down.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The two were able to reconnect and now their first date is one for the books.

The pair even shared a photo together outside the ballpark on their joint Instagram account @howimetyourfather215 with the caption "From the Linc to Citizens."