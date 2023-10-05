Phillies

‘From the Linc to Citizens': Philly sports fans who connected over a slice of pizza go on 1st date

The two Philly sports fans who went viral after sharing a slice of pizza during an Eagles game and then later finding each other on social media, go on their first date

It's the update you've all been waiting for.

Thousands of fans packed Citizens Bank Park Wednesday night for the Phillies Wild Card Series, but there was an extra special pair of Philly sports fans in the crowd.

Aliza Phillips of South Philadelphia and Aaron Jones of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania went on their first date to the Phillies game after they met at Sunday's Eagles game and their whole encounter went viral.

When Phillips was walking out of the Lincoln Financial Field a mystery man offered her a bite of his pizza and she wanted to find out who he was so she took to social media the next day to track him down.

The two were able to reconnect and now their first date is one for the books.

The pair even shared a photo together outside the ballpark on their joint Instagram account @howimetyourfather215 with the caption "From the Linc to Citizens."

