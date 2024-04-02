What to Know Yearning for a $1 hot dog at the Phillies game? The popular promo is no more inside Citizens Bank Park, but one fan is keeping it alive in the parking lot.

Kyle Pagan of Crossing Broad is selling $1 hot dogs before the Phillies take on the Reds Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Tuesday is the first of the Phillies' new buy-one-get-one (BOGO) hot dog promotions.

The end of Dollar Dog Nights at Citizens Bank Park drew the ire of some Philadelphia Phillies fans.

Now, one of them is striking back on the date of the Phils' first BOGO hot dog night by still selling "dollar dogs," just doing it outside CBP and for a charitable cause. ⚾🌭

Crossing Broad contributor Kyle Pagan took to social media to announce that he will be selling hot dogs in Lot G outside CBP starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2.

BREAKING NEWS: Dollar Dog Night is back



April 2nd at 5pm

LOT G

All proceeds going to @Philabundance pic.twitter.com/q2LitQrVq0 — Kyle Pagan (@CBKylePagan) March 24, 2024

"They took away a 27-year tradition that spanned over two stadiums, it spanned over three decades," Pagan told NBC10 while revealing his reasoning for the $1 hot dog sale. "People loved it."

All proceeds from the selling of the cheap hot dogs -- weather-permitting -- will go to food charity Philabundance, Pagan said.

It's in response to what Pagan calls "one of the worst promotions of all time."

The Phillies take on the Cincinnati Reds with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on what it being dubbed as the team's first-ever Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Night where "fans can buy two hot dogs for the price of one hot dog ($5) at concession stands throughout the ballpark," according to the Phillies.

The new promo follows the ending of the real "dollar dogs" due to some fans throwing the cheap eats and long lines on concourses, according to the Phillies.

“The last couple years there was some operational issues which we’re going to address but also last season, the throwing of hot dogs, it just was not an enjoyable experience," Phillies' Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations & Projects John Weber said last month while announcing the BOGO promo. "We’re working on a few things. Additional staffing. Additional hot dog areas to sell the hot dogs and additional security as we move forward into 2024.”

$2.50 for a hot dog on a bun doesn't sit well with Pagan, especially since it's all over "a couple people were sharing dogs -- as I like to say."

In his social media post, Pagan invited all Phillies fans (except for Weber) to his hot dog event. They plan to sell anywhere from 500 to 600 hot dogs, Pagan told NBC10.

"One rule I have: no throwing dogs," Pagan said in his post. "No need to give these people any ammo."

Come hungry.