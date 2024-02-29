End of an era: Phillies replacing ‘Dollar Dog Nights' after 27 years

While the Phillies have announced several new events and features at Citizens Bank Park for the upcoming season, one popular promotion will be noticeably absent this year.
The team announced Thursday that they’re replacing "Dollar Dog Nights" with “Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Nights.” The new giveaway will take place on April 2 and April 16 and will allow fans to buy one hot dog at regular price and get the second hot dog for free at concession stands throughout the ballpark.
“This modification to the previous Hatfield Phillies Franks Dollar Dog Nights is based on the organization’s ongoing commitment to provide a positive experience for all fans in attendance,” a Phillies spokesperson wrote.
Dollar Dog Nights was first introduced in 1997 at Veterans Stadium, the former home of the Phillies. The promotion featured $1 hot dogs and was a popular event for fans. At times it became rowdy however, with some incidents in which fans tossed hot dogs at players.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Fans reacted strongly to the news on X formerly known as Twitter.
The Phillies also announced other new giveaways and promotions for the upcoming season:
- Opening Weekend Addition: 2024 Schedule Magnet presented by Valley Forge Tourism (all fans) – Sunday, March 31 vs. Atlanta Braves, 1:35 p.m.
- Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Nights (all fans) – Tuesday, April 2 vs. Cincinnati Reds, and Tuesday, April 16 vs. Colorado Rockies, both at 6:40 p.m. Fans can buy two hot dogs for the price of one hot dog ($5) at concession stands throughout the ballpark.
- Independence Blue Cross Senior Stroll the Bases (fans 55 and older) – Monday, May 6 vs. San Francisco Giants, 4:05 p.m. In addition to the previously announced Senior Stroll the Bases on August 28, here’s another great opportunity for fans 55 and older to go onto the field and stroll the bases at the conclusion of the game.
- London 2024 Giveaways:
- Double Decker Bus presented by SEI (children 14 years and younger) – Saturday, June 1 vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
- Sunglasses presented by SEI (all fans) – Wednesday, June 5 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 4:05 p.m.
- Coca-Cola Photo Day (limited field access) – Saturday, July 13 vs.Oakland Athletics, 4:05 p.m. Get to the ballpark early for on-field photo opportunities with players, broadcasters, the Phanatic, Phillies Ballgirls and more!
- Miller Lite Floppy Hat (fans 21 and over) – Thursday, August 15 vs. Washington Nationals, 6:40 p.m.
- Goya Latino Family Celebration (all fans) – Tuesday, August 27 vs. Houston Astros, 6:40 p.m. The Phillies will host the 21st annual event featuring live, Latin-inspired music and entertainment.
- GIANT Family Day/Phanatic Lunch Bag (children 14 years and younger) – Sunday, September 15 vs. New York Mets, 1:35 p.m. Fans can look forward to a block party and more! There will be lots of activities to enjoy before game time.