Dollar Dog Drama update: Shake Shack to offer $1 hot dogs in Philadelphia

Still upset over the Phillies ending their Dollar Dog Nights at the ballpark? Shake Shack is hoping to fill the new void.

The Phillies announced last week that they're replacing "Dollar Dog Nights" with “Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Nights.”

Léelo en español aquí

The new giveaway will take place on April 2 and April 16 and will allow fans to buy one hot dog at regular price and get the second hot dog for free at concession stands throughout the ballpark.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Dollar Dog Night was first introduced in 1997 at Veterans Stadium, the former home of the Phillies.

The promotion featured $1 hot dogs and was a popular event for fans. At times it became rowdy, however, with some incidents in which fans tossed hot dogs at players.

The Phillies will no longer have dollar dog nights at CBP. The Phillies are announcing dates for Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Nights on April 2 and April 16, fans can buy one hot dog at regular price and get the second for free. “This modification to the previous Hatfield… pic.twitter.com/7GR40s0fZ8 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 29, 2024

When the Phillies announced the loss of "Dollar Dog Nights" fans reacted strongly and shared they were not happy with the decision.

Hot dogs at Shake Shack are typically $4.49 each, but some stores will be offering $1 hot dogs at three locations in Philadelphia on March 28, April 2 and April 16.

The promotion will be available at all stores located in the University City, Center City and Midtown Village neighborhoods of the city.

To take advantage of this deal, make sure you enter the code "DOLLARDOG" when you check out in-store, on the app or on the website. Only 4 hot dogs per order can be discounted.

Officials at Shake Shack say that there's only one rule -- no throwing of the hot dogs.