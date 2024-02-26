The time is almost here Phillies fans! We’re only a little more than a month away from opening day!

The Phillies will open their season at Citizens Bank Park against their NL East division rivals the Atlanta Braves on March 28. Ahead of the big game, NBC10 is airing a special season preview to get fans excited!

The “Welcome Home Phillies Season Preview” special airs on NBC10 and the NBC10 app Monday at 7:30 p.m. The half-hour special will feature coverage of spring training, exclusive interviews with Phillies players, a celebration of 20 years at Citizens Bank Park, an inside look at CBP events, a preview of the team’s upcoming trip to London and much more!

Watch the full special on NBC10 or the video embedded above Monday night starting at 7:30 p.m.!