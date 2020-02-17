pro lacrosse

Major League Outdoor Lacrosse Is Returning to Philly

The Philadelphia Barrage last played in the pro outdoor lacrosse league in 2008

By Philadelphia Business Journal - John George

Philadelphia Barrage player
Getty Images

Philadelphia Barrage Midfielder Matt Striebel in action against the Rochester Rattlers during the Semi-Finals of the Major League Lacrosse Championship Weekend at Harvard Stadium in Boston, Mass. in 2018.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Philadelphia Barrage are returning to the region after being away for more than a decade.

The Major League Lacrosse team, which folded in 2008, said Monday it is coming back for the outdoor lacrosse league's 2020 season this summer.

The Barrage franchise started in 2001 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and moved to the Philadelphia region before the start of the 2004 season. The team played its home games at Villanova University and later the United Sports Training Center in West Bradford Township in Chester County. The team won three MLL championships.

Sports

Harry Gregg 9 hours ago

Harry Gregg, Former Man United Player and Munich Hero, Dies at 87

JJ Watt 13 hours ago

JJ Watt Marries Pro Soccer Player Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas

A spokeswoman for the Barrage said the team will be announcing its stadium partner shortly.

PBJ.com breaks down the ownership of the Barrage, click here.

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal

This article tagged under:

pro lacrossePhiladelphialacrosseMLLPhiladelphia Barrage
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us