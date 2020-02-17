The Philadelphia Barrage are returning to the region after being away for more than a decade.

The Major League Lacrosse team, which folded in 2008, said Monday it is coming back for the outdoor lacrosse league's 2020 season this summer.

The Barrage franchise started in 2001 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and moved to the Philadelphia region before the start of the 2004 season. The team played its home games at Villanova University and later the United Sports Training Center in West Bradford Township in Chester County. The team won three MLL championships.

A spokeswoman for the Barrage said the team will be announcing its stadium partner shortly.

PBJ.com breaks down the ownership of the Barrage, click here.

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal.