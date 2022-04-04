Laurence Fishburne to star as Doc Rivers in FX’s ‘The Sterling Affairs’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

First came a TV show about the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, there is going to be one on the team they share an arena with.

FX has ordered a six-episode limited series titled “The Sterling Affairs,” based on Ramona Shelburne’s ESPN podcast of the same name, according to reports. Like the podcast, the show will be about the downfall of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who was given a lifetime ban from the NBA in 2014 after racist comments he made in a recorded conversation came to light.

Laurence Fishburne and Jacki Weaver reportedly are attached to star in the limited series. Fishburne will be playing former Clippers coach and current Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, while Weaver will be playing Sterling’s wife, Shelly Sterling.

Gina Welch, who is writing the show, is joined by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson as executive producers. Nellie Reed and Rembert Browne will also produce. Kevin Bray will direct and be an executive producer on the first block of episodes.

“Gina Welch has done a tremendous job of adapting this story for FX, showing the historic resolve and grace of Doc Rivers and the Clippers players during this shocking event,” Nick Grad, FX’s president of original programming, said, via Deadline. “Building on Ramona Shelburne’s groundbreaking reporting, Gina, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson delve even deeper into this pivotal moment in modern sports.”

Jacobson and Simpson currently executive produce “American Crime Story,” another FX show. That anthology series’ first season, “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” focused on the Simpson murder trial of 1994-95.

No premiere date for “The Sterling Affairs” has been announced.