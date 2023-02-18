Kings' Kevin Huerter Vows to Return to 3-Point Contest After Disappointing Showing

Huerter vows to return to 3-PT contest after lackluster debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kevin Huerter’s debut 3-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend didn’t go as planned, but he wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

The Kings sharpshooter is keeping his head held high after collecting just eight points in the contest on Saturday in Salt Lake City -- and vowed he will be back.

Not what we envisioned, that’s life tho. Incredible experience! I’ll be back. — Kevin Huerter (@KevinHuerter) February 19, 2023

One of eight 3-point shootout participants, Huerter was eliminated in the first round as his eight points were the lowest total of the night. The maximum amount of points a player can score is 40.

Indiana Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton (31 points) and Buddy Hield (23 points) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (26 points) advanced to the final round, with Lillard taking the crown in the end.

Outside of the competition, the 24-year-old is shooting career-highs in his first season with the Kings, averaging 14.9 points on 47.8 percent shooting from the field and 39.2 percent from behind the arc.

He is a career 43.9 percent shooter from the field and converts 38.2 percent of his attempts from deep.

While his showing Saturday doesn't reflect the damage he can do in real-time from downtown, Huerter is eager to be back in the contest in the future.

He's got bigger fish to fry, anyway, as his lights-out shooting will be a critical part in getting the Kings back to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Plus, he's probably saving all the 3-point makes for the final stretch of Sacramento's regular season.