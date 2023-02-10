Kings' De'Aaron Fox Named 2023 NBA All-Star Injury Replacement After Snub

Fox named NBA All-Star injury replacement after initial snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

De'Aaron Fox is an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career.

After initially being snubbed, the Kings guard has been named an All-Star injury reserve replacement for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, along with Minnesota Timberwolves phenom Anthony Edwards and Toronto Raptors big man Pascal Siakam.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/JEkb07WPYa — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 10, 2023

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, Toronto's Pascal Siakam and Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox are expected to be named the three All-Star reserve replacements for Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2023

Fox joins his Kings teammate Domantas Sabonis, who was named an All-Star for the third time when reserves were announced last week.

There was league-wide outcry when Fox wasn't included on that list, but now, the Kings star will get his chance to shine. Fox said Friday after Sacramento's shootaround that he appreciates the All-Star nod.

"I think it should have happened already, but I'm appreciative, for sure," Fox told reporters. "... This is good for the team, for the organization."

It has been quite the week for Fox, who welcomed his first child with his wife Recee on Feb. 4. He returned to the Kings' lineup two days later and contributed with 16 points in their 140-120 win over the Houston Rockets.

Fox said he was on a plane to Houston last week when he got the news he hadn't been named an All-Star reserve. His first thoughts?

"I didn't care ... I was more so worried about my wife and worried about our child being born," Fox said Friday, noting the new family of three will travel to Salt Lake City for the game. "... I think it'll be great for all of us to be able to experience that for the first time."

Fox's breakout 2022-23 campaign certainly is worthy of an All-Star nod. The 25-year-old has averaged 24.2 points on 50.4 percent shooting with 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds this season, and his clutch-time prowess has been a talking point throughout the NBA.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will air on TNT on Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.