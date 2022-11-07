Jon Hamm Narrates Hype Video for Possible Cubs Target Trea Turner

One of "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm's latest gigs? Narrating a hype video for free agent shortstop and possible Cubs target Trea Turner.

By Tim Stebbins

Jon Hamm narrates Trea Turner's free agency hype video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You've seen actor Jon Hamm pop up in a few interesting places lately. The "Mad Men" star is featured on a series of ads for insurance company Progressive and plays Santa Claus in FOX Sports' 2022 World Cup ads.

But perhaps most out of left field is Hamm being part of an MLB free agency sales pitch.

All-Star shortstop Trea Turner hit free agency on Sunday, and who else better to narrate his hype video (put together by Turner's agency, CAA, for prospective teams) than Hamm?

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hamm paints a picture on why teams should be interested in Turner reminiscent of Don Draper delivering an ad pitch as Turner highlights play.

"You have the opportunity to change the direction of your franchise with a centerpiece, a player that gives you a chance to win every day with him at the top of your lineup," Hamm says in the video.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers 14 hours ago

Sixers Vs. Suns: Joel Embiid Returns, Georges Niang Comes Up Big in Win

Philadelphia 76ers Nov 6

Sixers' Joel Embiid Works to Regain Conditioning; James Harden in Walking Boot, Away From Team

"Focus now, because the opportunity will pass you by in a flash."

The Cubs are expected to kick the tires on the star-studded free agent shortstop class this winter. If they sign Turner, maybe Hamm will be one person to thank.

Copyright RSN
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us