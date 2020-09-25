Japan's New Prime Minister Vows to Host Olympics Next Year

The 2020 Games were postponed as the coronavirus spread worldwide

Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Suga, who was elected on Wednesday after gaining support for his pledges to pursue his predecessor Shinzo Abe's policies formed his 20-member Cabinet that retains many familiar faces, signaling continuation of Abe's line.
Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP

Japan’s new prime minister said Saturday that he’s determined to host the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer as “proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic.”

The 2020 Games were postponed as the coronavirus spread worldwide, and there’s been widespread doubt about their future.

With the Tokyo Olympics being postponed to 2021, The New York Times caught up with Olympic hopefuls, like surfer Jordy Smith, skateboarder Jagger Eaton and Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggemann, to see how they are keeping busy during their unexpected downtime.

Sports

Billie Jean King 7 hours ago

Honoring Sports Icon Billie Jean King's Work for Women's Equality

phillies fans 13 hours ago

Phillies Honor Phandemic Krew With a Special Bobblehead

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a prerecorded speech at the U.N. General Assembly that he will “spare no effort in order to welcome you to Games that are safe and secure.”

Surveys have shown that a majority of Japanese companies and the public don’t think the Olympics will, or should, happen next year. A poll published in June by Japanese broadcaster NHK said two-thirds of sponsors were undecided about extending for another year.

Keeping domestic sponsors on board is financially critical, and Japanese leaders have been eager to signal the Games' viability next year.

Recruited by Japanese advertising agency Dentsu Inc., domestic sponsors have paid a record $3.3 billion — at least twice any previous Olympics — to the local organizing committee. That's on top of a dozen permanent Olympic sponsors who have signed long term with the International Olympic Committee. Some also have individual contracts with Tokyo organizers.

Japanese organizers are saying little, however, about how 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, staff and officials will be safe with no vaccine or treatment for the virus yet available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us