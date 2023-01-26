How to Watch Men's Semifinals, Final at 2023 Australian Open

How to watch 2023 Australian Open men’s semifinals, final originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A men’s champion will be crowned at the 2023 Australian Open in just a few days.

Adding to the intrigue, two of the four remaining players – Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas – are competing for the new world No. 1 ranking. It’s not going to be easy for the top favorites, however, as American Tommy Paul and Russia’s Karen Khachanov have been playing impressive tennis.

There’s even more on the line for Djokovic. If he wins his 10th Australian Open, he will also secure his 22nd Grand Slam singles title, which would tie a record Rafael Nadal currently holds.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Australian Open men’s semifinals and final.

Who is in the men’s semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open and what are the matchups?

The semifinal matchups for the Australian Open are as follows:

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 18 Karen Khachanov

No. 4 Novak Djokovic vs. unseeded Tommy Paul

What time are the men’s semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open?

The semifinals will begin on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10:30 p.m. ET with Tsitsipas facing Khachanov. Djokovic and Paul will follow that up with their semifinal match at 3:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 27.

How can I watch the 2023 Australian Open men’s semifinals?

The semifinal matches will be available on ESPN.

When is the 2023 Australian Open men’s final?

The winners of Tsitsipas-Khachanov and Djokovic-Paul will face off in the Australian Open men’s singles final on Sunday. That match will take place at 3:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29.

How can I watch the 2023 Australian Open men’s final?

The final will also be available on ESPN.

Who is favored to win the 2023 Australian Open men’s singles title?

Djokovic is the heavy favorite to win the Australian Open, according to PointsBet.

Novak Djokovic, -500

Stefanos Tsitsipas, +450

Karen Khachanov, +2000

Tommy Paul, +5000

How much money does the 2023 Australian Open winner make?

The winner of the Australian Open will collect $2.975 million AUD ($2.05 million USD).

