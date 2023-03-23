How to Watch Every Men's Sweet 16, Elite 8 Game

How to watch every Sweet 16, Elite 8 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Did everyone catch their breath from the first weekend of the men’s NCAA Tournament?
Good, because the madness is far from over.
The second weekend of March Madness features the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, which will determine which four schools are headed to Houston for the Final Four. Only two No. 1 seeds are left, meaning other teams throughout the bracket have an even better shot at contending for a national title.
Here is how fans can catch this weekend’s action on TV and online.
How to watch every Sweet 16 game
CBS and TBS will split coverage of the Sweet 16. Each network will broadcast two games on both Thursday and Friday.
All games can be streamed on NCAA’s March Madness Live. Games that are broadcast on CBS can also be viewed on Paramount+.
Here are the start times and networks for each Sweet 16 contest:
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Kansas State
- Time: Thursday, March 23, 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
- Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City
No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 4 UConn
- Time: Thursday, March 23, 7:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 4 Tennessee
- Time: Thursday, March 23, 9 p.m. ET*
- TV channel: TBS
- Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA
- Time: Thursday, March 23, 9:45 p.m. ET (6:45 p.m. PT)*
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 Alabama
- Time: Friday, March 24, 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)
- TV channel: TBS
- Location: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.
No. 5 Miami vs. No. 1 Houston
- Time: Friday, March 24, 7:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. CT)
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.
No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 6 Creighton
- Time: Friday, March 24, 9 p.m. ET*
- TV channel: TBS
- Location: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.
No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 2 Texas
- Time: Friday, March 24, 9:45 p.m. ET (8:45 p.m. CT)*
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.
*Times subject to change depending on how long first game at each venue goes
How to watch every Elite Eight game
The NCAA has announced times and networks for the four Elite 8 games, but it has not announced which regional finals will take up each slot.
Here are the times and networks that we know right now:
East Regional Final
- Time: Saturday, March 25, 6 p.m. ET or 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
- Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City
West Regional Final
- Time: Saturday, March 25, 6 p.m. ET or 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
- Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
South Regional Final
- Time: Sunday, March 26, 2 p.m. ET or 4:55 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.
Midwest Regional Final
- Time: Sunday, March 26, 2 p.m. ET or 4:55 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.