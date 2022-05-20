How to Watch EPL Matchweek 38

And just like that, we are down to the final matchweek of the 2021-22 season.

Despite there only being one game remaining for all 20 teams, there are still multiple positional battles going on.

At the top of the table is a neck-and-neck fight between Manchester City and Liverpool. All City needs to do is defeat Aston Villa to repeat as champions. However, if they lose and Liverpool beats Wolverhampton, then the Reds will be hoisting the title.

A few spots below lie Tottenham and Arsenal. Both teams are vying for fourth place, which would grant them a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League tournament. Arsenal had the advantage the last two weeks but lost both games. They’ll need 20th-place Norwich to defeat the Spurs and win against Everton themselves to reclaim fourth place.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Right underneath them sit Manchester United and West Ham. United is currently in sixth place, good for a UEFA Europa League qualification spot. The Hammers are two points behind in seventh, putting them in the UEFA Europa Conference League. A West Ham win and a United loss would swap the two sides.

The last positional battle is between Burnley and Leeds United for relegation. Norwich City and Watford are already confirmed to play in the EFL Championship next season, but no one wants 18th place. Both Burnley and Leeds have 35 points apiece, but the Clarets have the superior goal differential. Let’s see how that plays out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Matchweek 38:

When is Premier League Matchweek 38?

Premier League Matchweek 38 is on Sunday, May 22. Twenty teams, 10 games, all starting at 11 a.m. ET. Get your popcorn ready.

Which team is at the top of the Premier League table?

Manchester City is leading the table with 90 points. Liverpool is right behind them with 89.

What is the relegation zone?

The relegation zone in the EPL comprises the three teams with the lowest accumulated points throughout the regular season. Once the season concludes, the three teams in 18th, 19th and 20th place are relegated to the EFL Championship, the second-biggest division in English soccer.

Norwich (22 points) and Watford (23 points) have already been confirmed for relegation. Burnley and Leeds United are fighting to stay up with 35 points apiece.

What are the Premier League fixtures and live broadcast schedule?

The Matchweek 38 action will air across NBC, CNBC, USA Network, SYFY and the Golf Channel. The games can also be streamed on Peacock Premium, the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. The full schedule for the matchweek is below:

Sunday, May 22 (all kick-off times are 11 a.m. ET):