FSU Seminoles

Former NFL Linebacker Geno Hayes Dies at 33 After Battle With Liver Disease

Geno Hayes died Monday evening while awaiting a transplant, his high school coach confirmed to the Tallahassee Democrat and other media outlets

By NBC 6

Getty Images

A former standout linebacker for the Florida State Seminoles who spent several seasons in the NFL died just weeks after entering hospice care due to liver disease.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported 33-year-old Geno Hayes died Monday evening while awaiting a transplant, his high school coach confirmed to the paper and other media outlets.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hayes was a four-star recruit who signed with the Seminoles in 2005 and helped lead FSU to a conference championship and berth in the Orange Bowl. He became a starter in 2006 and held the spot for two seasons, being named first team All-ACC in 2007.

Sports

Congress 11 hours ago

Both Parties Back Bill for Image Rights for College Athletes

Phillies 12 hours ago

Zack Wheeler Dominates, Rhys Hoskins Keeps Raking as Phillies Beat Cardinals

After being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, Hayes spent seven seasons in the NFL that included stints with both the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hayes confirmed earlier this year he was battling the disease, which he believed was caused by use of over-the-counter medication during his playing career and a family history of liver disease.

He had been placed on a waiting list for a liver transplant before entering hospice care.

Hayes leaves behind a wife and two kids.

This article tagged under:

FSU SeminolesnflCollege Football
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us