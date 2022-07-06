Philadelphia Flyers Schedule 2022: Key Dates, Matchups, More

Fun facts and matchups as the Flyers' 2022-23 schedule is released originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Starting with the NHL draft Thursday and Friday, there's still plenty to do for the Flyers before the 2022-23 campaign rolls around.

But what we do know now is their regular-season schedule.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The John Tortorella era will officially commence Thursday, Oct. 13, when the Flyers host the Devils in their season opener.

An important offseason is directly ahead for the club as it looks to aggressively retool following back-to-back seasons of missing the playoffs.

The Flyers are turning to Tortorella, who is taking over a team that finished 25-46-11 last season.

"I'm not afraid of what people are saying about the team," Tortorella said last month after being hired as the Flyers' new head coach. "I get it's out there. It fuels me. It does. It fuels me as far as some of the predictions or some of the thoughts about what’s going on with the team.

"I’m looking forward to getting to the bunker in that locker room with all of the Flyers and get about our business."

Let's get into some notes on the schedule:

• The Flyers have two home games to start the season. Last season, they opened on a four-game homestand.

• The Flyers have 15 back-to-back sets.

• The Flyers go eight days without a game from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5 (All-Star break included during that stretch).

• The Flyers' longest stretch of consecutive home games is seven (March 14-28).

• The Flyers' longest stretch of consecutive road games is five (Dec. 22-Jan. 2).

• The Flyers play the Penguins and Rangers only three times apiece.

Aside from the season opener, here are some fun and notable matchups:

• Oct. 22 — If healthy, Ryan Ellis will make his first trip to Nashville as a visitor.

• Nov. 10 — Tortorella makes his return to Columbus, where he last coached for parts of six seasons.

• Nov. 25 — The always-popular Black Friday game turns out to be the Flyers' only home matchup against the rival Penguins.

• Dec. 5 — The Flyers host the defending champion Avalanche.

• Feb. 9 — The Flyers welcome Connor McDavid and the Oilers.

• March 11 — Fans looking for a trip? The Flyers visit Pittsburgh on this Saturday afternoon.

Below is the Flyers' full regular-season schedule, with start times in Eastern. The preseason schedule can be found here.

Subscribe to and rate Flyers Talk

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube