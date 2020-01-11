Oskar Lindblom brought joy to his team Friday at Flyers Skate Zone.

He had a full house at the Wells Fargo Center standing and smiling Saturday night.

The 23-year-old forward who has begun treatment for Ewing's sarcoma was shown on the Jumbotron during the first period of the Flyers-Lightning game.

He received a lengthy and loud standing ovation.

Oskar Lindblom is back at the Wells Fargo Center and the crowd gave him a standing ovation. #OskarStrong 💜 pic.twitter.com/mZJvuqzne9 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 12, 2020

A beautiful moment.

On Friday, Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault wore an "Oskar Strong" shirt with a big smile.

Ahead of Saturday night's game, Lauren Hart, a cancer survivor herself, rocked an "Oskar Strong" shirt as she sung the national anthem.

The "Oskar Strong" movement continues to grow, thanks to Biscuit Tees and tremendous support.

The shirts, which have reached other NHL teams and various different countries, can be purchased at BiscuitTees.com, with all proceeds benefiting the NHL's "Hockey Fights Cancer" initiative.

