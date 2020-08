The Flyers are still fighting to win their first playoff series in eight years. And you can watch pivotal game six on NBC10!

Game six is at 7 p.m. Friday to see the Flyers take on the Montreal Canadiens. If the Flyers win, they advance.

We'll also stream the game on NBC10.com and the free NBC10 app.

The Flyers lead the series, 3 games to 2, but the Canadiens beat them Wednesday, 5-3, in a chaotic loss.