Flyers Vs. Rangers: A 7th Straight Loss That Really Stings

Flyers suffer gut-wrenching finish for 7th straight loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The skidding Flyers felt more sting Saturday night in a demoralizing 3-2 loss to the Rangers at the Wells Fargo Center.

A hearty contingent of New York fans made the trip to South Philly and enjoyed a comeback victory.

Cam York scored his first career NHL goal to stake the Flyers to a 2-1 third-period lead, but New York ripped it away in fewer than three and a half minutes.

Filip Chytil knotted the score 37 seconds after York's marker before Chris Kreider provided the Rangers' game-winner.

The Flyers (13-17-7) have lost seven straight games (0-5-2).

Since starting 6-2-2, the Flyers have gone 7-15-5 with a minus-36 goal differential. They're 5-7-3 under interim head coach Mike Yeo, who has had nothing easy in this situation.

The Rangers (25-10-4) have taken the first two matchups from the Flyers in the four-game regular-season series. They've yet to lose when tied after the second period, improving to 11-0-1.

• It would be tough to fault the Flyers' effort. They've worked hard through the neutral zone and into the defensive zone. They defend hard but they've had to defend a lot.

And they're starving for offense. Since the NHL-mandated holiday break, the Flyers have scored 2.13 goals per game and gone 1-5-2.

These are areas in which Ryan Ellis would be crucial, which makes his absence so damaging. Sean Couturier, too.

• In a goaltending matchup worth the price of admission, Carter Hart made 24 saves on 27 shots.

The 23-year-old was unable to uphold the Flyers' 2-1 lead. New York did what good teams do by emphatically responding to a goal against.

The Flyers could hardly even celebrate York's goal. That's how fast the Rangers countered.

Kreider's game-winner was not on Hart.

New York netminder Igor Shesterkin entered with a 1.99 goals-against average and .939 save percentage. The 26-year-old picked up his 17th win with 26 stops on 28 shots.

• It will be difficult for the Flyers to deem York as the odd man out when Rasmus Ristolainen returns.

With every game, the 21-year-old has looked more confident and comfortable.

The 2019 first-round pick was pumped up after his first career NHL goal, shouting to the rafters.

Have to think Nick Seeler will come out of the lineup until York shows he's overwhelmed at this level and needs more AHL seasoning.

• Featuring a pair of hat tricks, Mika Zibanejad tortured the Flyers last season with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in eight matchups.

He opened the scoring Saturday night with a power play goal.

Oskar Lindblom answered around six minutes later with his fifth goal and 10th point in the last 15 games to draw the Flyers even at first intermission.

Konecny made a nice play to start the sequence and ended up notching the primary assist. The Flyers' energizer bunny is stuck in the second-longest goal drought of his career at 20 games. In that same span, he's tied for the team lead in assists with 11.

But there's no doubt the Flyers could use the goal-scoring Konecny right now.

• In health matters:

Ristolainen exited the NHL's COVID protocol Saturday morning and is expected to rejoin the lineup next week.

"Good to have him back," Yeo said after morning skate. "He's been playing a lot of really good hockey for us. A real competitive guy. Miss him on the penalty kill, miss him in defensive situations, but obviously you've got to make sure the player's ready."

Neither Couturier (upper body) nor Ellis (lower body) have been back on the ice in their rehabs.

"I don't have a timeline," Yeo said. "I can tell you that I walked in the trainer's room this morning, both guys were getting their therapy, both guys are obviously very anxious to get back."

Derick Brassard (hip) remains day to day.

• The Flyers open next week with a back-to-back set against the Islanders. They visit UBS Arena on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET/NBCSP) and host New York on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET/ESPN+, Hulu).

Subscribe to and rate Flyers Talk

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube