Flyers Vs. Blue Jackets: Loss to Columbus Completes Second 10-Game Losing Streak

Double the trouble as Flyers lose 10 straight games for second time this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For the first time ever, the Flyers have lost 10 or more games in a row twice during one season.

The perplexing franchise history was completed Thursday night as the Flyers fell to the Blue Jackets, 2-1, at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers dropped 10 straight (0-8-2) from Nov. 18 to Dec. 8 and now find themselves stuck in another hard-to-believe, double-digit slide (0-7-3).

The last NHL club to go winless in 10 consecutive games twice in a season was the 2010-11 Avalanche.

The Flyers (13-19-8) have been outscored 37-19 in this 10-game skid. They're 5-9-4 under interim head coach Mike Yeo, who has had challenges aplenty in his spot ever since taking over Dec. 6.

Jakub Voracek was back in the house with the Blue Jackets (18-18-1), who face the Flyers two more times during April.

• A pair of 10-game losing streaks in one season make things ridiculously difficult for even a chance at a playoff run.

The odds are completely against the Flyers. The NHL trade deadline is March 21.

Nothing has gone right for the Flyers this season on the heels of last season's letdown. General manager Chuck Fletcher had an active and aggressive offseason. That might feel like a breeze compared to the magnitude of the decisions he has ahead.

• For a second straight game, the Flyers really weren't all that bad. That's why their frustration is boiling.

There's effort and there's good defensive principles, but they can't buy offense. It's been a problem pretty much all season since their 6-2-2 start.

But the frustration of the fans has been through the roof and understandably so.

The Flyers went 0 for 4 on the power play Thursday night. They've scored 1.90 goals during their second 10-game losing streak and haven't scored more than three goals in any of the games.

After killing their second penalty of the middle stanza, the Flyers shot themselves in the foot with a turnover that quickly turned into a Oliver Bjorkstrand goal.

After coming up empty on their fourth power play, Patrik Laine pinned them in a 2-0 hole just under six minutes into the third period.

At that point, the Flyers were in serious trouble. Gerry Mayhew got them on the board but the Flyers were unable to net an equalizer.

• A decade Flyer, Voracek made his return to Philadelphia for the first time since being traded during the summer.

The 32-year-old winger exited COVID protocol late Wednesday night and arrived to Philadelphia early Thursday morning. He finished scoreless with a plus-1 mark through 16:25 minutes.

Voracek received a nice video tribute during a first-period stoppage and saluted the fans.

Cam Atkinson, who Voracek was traded for, played 10 years in Columbus before being dealt to the Flyers. He finished with three shots in 20:37 minutes.

More: Voracek finds a way to Philly for return, shares funny memory of Flyers fans

• Carter Hart made 27 saves on 29 shots. There's not much more the Flyers' goalies can do other than pitch a shutout.

Not nearly run support.

Columbus netminder Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 of the Flyers' 34 shots.

• Derick Brassard took part in the Flyers' morning skate Thursday and got in extra work afterward with skills coach Angelo Ricci.

The veteran forward has missed 21 of the Flyers' last 23 games because of a nagging hip issue.

"I think we're very optimistic," Yeo said after morning skate. "This is a good first step. I talked to him afterward, he felt good.

"He's been off for a little while, so the conditioning is not going to be there and that's understandable. When I talked to him, he felt that we might be able to progress things, get into some more stops and starts tomorrow, which would be another really big step. We're getting closer. I know he's itching to play."

• The Flyers are scheduled to practice Friday in Voorhees, New Jersey before they travel to Buffalo, New York for a matchup Saturday with the Sabres (1 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

