Flyers Stay Alive in NHL Playoffs With Game 5 Win Over New York Islanders

On the brink of elimination from the 2nd round of the NHL playoffs, the Philadelphia Flyers clawed their way back to an overtime win against the New York Islanders Tuesday night.

Late in the overtime period, a shot from the point went past goaltender Semyon Varlamov to force a Game 6. The Islanders are up three games to two in the best-of-seven series.

The night saw some of the Philadelphia Flyers' marquee names step up and get on the scoresheet for the first time in the playoffs.

The Flyers were up 3-1 in the third period and held that lead until less than four minutes remained in the game. But the Islanders surged back, sending the game to overtime after late goals from Brock Nelson and Derick Brassard.

Islander wing Josh Bailey opened the scoring in the 2nd period Tuesday night in Toronto, though the goal was reviewed for interference on netminder Carter Hart. Officials determined it was a good goal and assessed the Flyers a penalty per the rule on coaches challenges' that fail.

Later in the period, captain Claude Giroux answered with his first goal of the playoffs. James van Riemsdyk got his first goal of the playoffs with less than 2 minutes remaining in the 2nd period.

Early in the third period, big centerman Kevin Hayes pressured the Islanders in their zone, leading to a turnover. After a feed from Travis Konecny, veteran defenseman Matt Niskanen snapped the puck past goaltender Semyon Varlamov, putting the Flyers up 3-1.

Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday. The series winner will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals.