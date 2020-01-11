Flyers Shut Out for 1st Time in 2019-20 Season, Fall to Lightning at Home

BOX SCORE

The NHL's hottest team prevailed in Philadelphia.

The Flyers, who have become awfully tough to beat at the Wells Fargo Center, were blanked by the Lightning, 1-0, Saturday night.

For the first time this season, the Flyers (23-16-6) were shut out. And for just the third time in 21 home games (14-3-4), the Flyers did not earn at least one point.

Alain Vigneault's team came in boasting the NHL's best points percentage at home (.800) but Tampa Bay got the best of it in a somewhat surprising low-scoring game.

The Lightning (27-13-4) have ripped of 10 straight wins, a stretch in which they've outscored the opposition 43-17.

• The Flyers held 40-point scorers Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and Brayden Point scoreless.

Still not enough, which is hard to believe.

• Entering Saturday's action, no goalie had a better goals-against average (1.52) or save percentage (.945) at home than Carter Hart.

The 21-year-old was strong yet again in front of his fans with 27 saves. The lone goal allowed was a weird one as Matt Niskanen failed to bat down a puck in midair, allowing Pat Maroon to jump on it with momentum and beat Hart.

Patty strikes first. 👏 pic.twitter.com/pcmWVznnO6 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 12, 2020

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy improved to 8-0-0 over his last eight games. The Flyers went on a power play with 5:35 remaining but couldn't convert.

• A game after scoring a goal and going 5 for 5 against the Capitals' power play, the Flyers' penalty kill went 4 for 4. It turned away a four-minute power play in the opening frame when Travis Konecny was whistled for a high-sticking double minor.

• During its winning streak, Tampa Bay has gone to another gear in the middle frame. The Lightning have scored 21 second-period goals in this 10-game run.

Maroon provided the game's only goal in the second and while the Flyers held Tampa Bay to just that during the period, they generated very little scoring chances as the Lightning dictated possession.

• Oskar Lindblom was in the house and received a heartwarming standing ovation (see story). The 23-year-old forward has begun treatment for Ewing's sarcoma.

• The Flyers are scheduled to practice Sunday at noon in Voorhees, New Jersey, before finishing their three-game homestand Monday when they host the Bruins (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

