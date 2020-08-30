A little over eight and a half months after being diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, Oskar Lindblom, with his Flyers jersey on and his teammates alongside him, skated in warmups before an NHL playoff game.

Lindblom took the ice in warmups Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto ahead of the Flyers' Game 4 in the club's best-of-seven second-round playoff series against the Islanders.

The 24-year-old native of Sweden, who completed his radiation treatments in July and has been deemed without evidence of cancer, joined the Flyers in Toronto earlier this month and has been practicing with the team.

Lindblom's inspiring fight and infectious smile have always uplifted his teammates.

His teammates have meant a lot to Lindblom, too.

"It's been everything," Lindblom said a couple of weeks ago about their support. "They've talked to me as if I'm still on the team even if I'm not there. Those tough weeks when I felt so bad and trying to think about life, they've called me and texted me, to help get me more energy and it helped me through the whole process. Now I'm here and happier than ever."

The Flyers have not ruled out the chances of Lindblom playing in a game during these playoffs, if the club continues its playoff run through September.

They've learned to never count out anything with No. 23.

This is remarkable.



Oskar Lindblom skates with the team ahead of tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/K4AowzdivK — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 30, 2020

Oskar took the ice for warmups with the team 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/t3rYtOqOl5 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 30, 2020

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Flyers

Flyers' Oskar Lindblom provides a victory before Game 4 against Islanders, skates in warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia