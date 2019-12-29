Flyers at Ducks: Live Stream, Storylines, Game Time and More

The Flyers are in the midst of their eighth back-to-back set out of 17 this season.

On Sunday night, the Flyers (21-12-5) will look to rebound from a rough loss when they visit the Ducks (16-18-4).

Let's get into the essentials:

• When: 8:30 p.m. ET with Flyers Pregame Live at 8 p.m. ET

• Where: Honda Center

• Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

• Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports MyTeams app

• For the second time in two weeks, the Flyers will have fewer than 24 hours between games of a back-to-back road set.

"I'm not crazy about the fact they're making us again play back-to-back on not 24 hours, but 21, 22, but we've done it a few times this year," Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said Friday. "I guess you've just got to get used to it."

The Flyers have not fared well in the second game of back-to-back sets. They are 2-3-2 and have allowed 4.14 goals per game in such situations.

Tired/Rested games for 2019-2020. Most favourable rest schedule is Carolina, with eight more games playing rested against tired opponents than vice versa. Worst is the Flyers, who will play tired against rested opponents eight times more than vice versa. pic.twitter.com/xVSkwHkf6X — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) June 25, 2019

• This is somewhat of a prove-it six-game road trip for the Flyers. It didn't start well Saturday night with a 6-1 loss to the Sharks.

The Flyers are 1-4-0 and have been outscored 24-10 in their last five road games.

On the season, the Flyers are 8-10-1 with a minus-24 goal differential on the road compared to 13-2-4 with a plus-35 goal differential at home.

• Key role forwards Scott Laughton (groin) and Michael Raffl (broken right pinkie finger) may return tonight. Here is a projected lineup if they do.

Projected lineup

Forwards

Claude Giroux-Sean Couturier-Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk-Kevin Hayes-Joel Farabee

Scott Laughton-Morgan Frost-Jakub Voracek

Nicolas Aube-Kubel-Michael Raffl-Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen

Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen

Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun

Shayne Gostisbehere-Philippe Myers

Goalies

Brian Elliott

Carter Hart

