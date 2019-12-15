Controversial, Confusing Hit by Joel Farabee Crushes Flyers (and It Could Cost Him)

BOX SCORE

The Flyers' lineup had a supremely uncharacteristic look Sunday at Bell MTS Place.

Joel Farabee then made an uncharacteristic play and the Flyers' road trip went completely haywire with a 7-3 loss to the Jets.

The Flyers (17-11-5) limped through an 0-3-0 swing away from home in which they were outscored 14-5. Prior to this stretch, the Flyers had lost three straight games in regulation only one other time - Oct. 15-19.

The Jets (20-11-2) pounced on the Flyers in a ripe opportunity.

• In his quick climb to the NHL, Farabee had been lauded for his smarts and the way he thinks the game at an advanced level.

On Sunday, though, the 19-year-old rookie made a dumb, ill-advised play and it crushed the Flyers. Really, it cost them any chance at a win and it could cost the rookie a game or two.

With the Flyers trailing, 2-1, almost midway through the second period, Farabee flattened Mathieu Perreault just as the Jets' forward was turning from sending a pass up the boards. Perreault left the game and did not return.

Farabee may have been frustrated as he was crosschecked in the back moments before the hit. Still, the Flyers had just trimmed the deficit to one and were already playing with a patchwork group of forwards.

Farabee was whistled for interference and given a game misconduct, putting Winnipeg on a five-minute power play. The Jets went on to score four goals in fewer than six minutes and the game was over.

The NHL will look at the Farabee hit. Stay tuned.

• This was not a game the Flyers could afford mental mistakes or self-inflicted wounds.

The club rushed Carsen Twarynski and Nicolas Aube-Kubel to Winnipeg on Sunday because it's ravaged by injuries at the forward position.

The Flyers came in without Scott Laughton (groin), Tyler Pitlick (concussion), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma diagnosis), Travis Konecny (concussion), Michael Raffl (broken right pinkie finger) and Nolan Patrick (migraine disorder).

6 of #Flyers' 12 forwards have played combined 87 games in NHL: Joel Farabee - 26

Mikhail Vorobyev - 24

Carsen Twarynski - 14

Morgan Frost - 12

Nicolas Aube-Kubel - 9

David Kase - 2 Matt Niskanen has played in 38 more playoff games (125 overall) than that regular-season total. — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) December 15, 2019

To the Flyers' credit, they played with great energy during the first period and were in the game midway through the action.

• Matt Niskanen, James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere scored goals for the Flyers.

Niskanen's marker was actually meaningful. When van Riemsdyk and Gostisbehere lit the lamp, the game was out of reach.

NISKANEN ON THE POWER PLAY! pic.twitter.com/ElfrWNAn9l — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 15, 2019

• Brian Elliott was pulled after the second period. Winnipeg bombarded the 34-year-old goalie after Farabee's hit.

Carter Hart made six saves on seven shots in the final stanza.

• The Flyers are off from practice Monday before hosting the Ducks Tuesday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

