BREAKING: Flyers-Capitals Game Postponed

The Flyers game against the Washington Capitals, scheduled for tonight in South Philadelphia, has been postponed, the NHL said.

Tonight's #WSHvsPHI matchup has been postponed. Ticket information and other details to follow. https://t.co/v0piM7VFaS — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 21, 2021

The Flyers had finished their morning skate Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center believing they had one more game before the NHL-mandated holiday break.

But not long after, with some Capitals still on the ice in Philadelphia, the game was canned.

The postponement is because of COVID-related issues affecting Washington. The makeup date is to be determined.

The Flyers-Penguins game Thursday in Pittsburgh was called off Monday night when the NHL and NHLPA agreed to postpone all games scheduled for Thursday as coronavirus cases have piled throughout the league.

The Flyers have three players and two staff members in COVID protocol. Other teams are in far worse shape.

Following the holiday break from Wednesday through Saturday (Christmas Day), the Flyers are scheduled to have three days before their next game. They have a back-to-back road set Dec. 29-30 against the Kraken (10 p.m. ET/NBCSP) and Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

This is a developing story and will be updated.