Atkinson, Healthier Lineup Bring End to Flyers' 6-Game Losing Streak

The Flyers put a six-game losing streak to bed Saturday afternoon by picking up a 2-1 win over the Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center.

Claude Giroux and Cam Atkinson scored for the Flyers, who picked up their first win after the All-Star break (1-4-2) and first win of their eight-game homestand (1-2-1).

Carter Hart was huge. Patrick Brown had a massive blocked shot in the final seconds and was mobbed by teammates after the final horn.

The Flyers (16-26-10) had just two wins in their past 21 games (2-14-5) before knocking off Washington.

The club, set to sell and retool, has 10 more games to go before the March 21 trade deadline.

The Flyers play the Capitals (28-17-9) once more when they visit D.C. on April 12. They're 2-1-0 against Washington this season.

• Joel Farabee wasted no time making an imprint in his return after missing the last 11 games because of a second injury to the area of his left shoulder.

On the game's opening faceoff, Farabee, Atkinson and Giroux handed the Flyers a 1-0 lead only 11 seconds into the action. Giroux finished off the sequence with his 17th marker of the season as Atkinson and Farabee picked up assists.

Recently, the goal-scoring Atkinson had suddenly gone quiet. He came into Saturday with no goals in his last seven games and only two in the past 15. He broke out of that slump with a first-period goal, his team-leading 18th on the season that cushioned the Flyers' advantage to 2-0.

Atkinson was excellent Saturday (one goal, one assist) and his goal turned out to be the game-winner. Meanwhile, Farabee played 20:28 minutes. The Flyers really missed him.

Saturday marked their first multi-goal lead at first intermission since Dec. 18, a span of 22 games without one.

• Hart was back in net for the Flyers after an eye infection kept him out the last two games.

The 23-year-old was strong with 27 saves. He was clutch in closing time.

The Capitals cracked him in the second period with a power play goal to cut the Flyers' lead to 2-1.

Washington netminder Ilya Samsonov entered 6-0-0 with a 2.42 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in his career against the Flyers. The 25-year-old made 20 saves in his first loss to the Flyers.

• On the back end, Rasmus Ristolainen was rock solid. He assisted Atkinson's goal and started the sequence by making an effective hit behind the Flyers' net. The 27-year-old collected eight hits.

Top-pair guys Ivan Provorov and Justin Braun finished with plus-2 marks apiece.

• Derick Brassard made his fourth return to the lineup and finished as a plus-1 in 11:48 minutes.

The 34-year-old center had missed 31 of the previous 34 games because of a troubling hip injury. Brassard had returned three times from the injury only to come back out of the lineup the very next game.

"I made sure to ask several times, 'Are you sure?'" Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo said with a smile Friday. "He feels good. He's been out for a while here, he's had a lot of skates, been involved in a lot of practices — some good practices this week, some pregame skates, some practices last week. I'm confident and now just got to get through the game."

If he can stay healthy in March, Brassard will very likely be moved at the trade deadline. He's on an expiring contract for only $825,000, has 117 games of playoff experience — the most on the Flyers — and positional versatility.

• Heavy hitters Zack MacEwen and Tom Wilson fought in the first period.

The Capitals were awarded a power play because MacEwen was also hit with a roughing penalty. It was a good call. Wilson did not appear ready to oblige MacEwen's desire to drop the gloves.

Nonetheless, a pretty solid bout.

• Kevin Hayes (abdominal) has been practicing and making progress toward playing again this season. The 29-year-old center could return at some point next week.

"He's getting close," Yeo said Thursday. "I think that there's a good chance we could see Kevin in the lineup. I know he had a real positive MRI, a real positive doctor's appointment that gave him some good news.

"I can tell that he's got more pace and more jump to the way he looks right now compared to when he was in the lineup."

Wade Allison (MCL sprain) has been rehab skating. The Flyers are hoping to get the 24-year-old winger cleared for full participation next week.

More rehab work for Wade Allison. pic.twitter.com/GwUIK4yO0T — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) February 25, 2022

Wade Allison rehabbing with skills coach Angelo Ricci.



Mike Yeo said Flyers were hoping to have Allison cleared for full participation next week. pic.twitter.com/kai0JpA1fE — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) February 24, 2022

• The Flyers begin their March slate with a matchup against Connor McDavid and the Oilers on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

