2021 NHL Trade Deadline: Flyers Move Michael Raffl to Capitals

An underrated Flyer heads to division rival

Michael Raffl's underrated run with the Flyers came to an end Monday at the NHL trade deadline.

The Flyers traded Raffl to the Capitals in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick, according to a source.

Sportsnet's Chris Johnston and The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta were the first to report the trade.

The 32-year-old Raffl is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season. As the Flyers have underachieved this season, the veteran forward became a candidate to be moved because of his expiring contract. With a flat-cap world and the Flyers having a chance to get younger in their bottom six next season, it was uncertain if Raffl fit in the club's plans after 2020-21.

Raffl is on the final year of a two-deal with a $1.6 million cap hit. He has been a quietly productive player in Philadelphia and does a lot of the little things that contending teams like. Washington entered Monday in first place of the East Division. The Capitals have four more matchups with the Flyers.

At 24 years old, Raffl was signed by the Flyers to an entry-level deal back in May 2013. The Austrian ended up playing 504 career games with the Flyers, more than the likes of Eric Lindros, Paul Holmgren and Dave Poulin.

"I came in here with the attitude, signing a two-way contract, to try and get one game in and be proud of that," Raffl said in March 2019.

His next game, he'll wear another jersey for the first time in his NHL career.

