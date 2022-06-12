Final World Cup qualifiers for Qatar: How to watch, TV channel, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s time for the final two matches before Qatar.

It begins with a rematch between Peru and Australia.

The two sides have only met once during the 2018 World Cup, where Peru celebrated a 2-0 win over Australia. Now that it’s time for another do-or-die deciding match, Australia seeks redemption.

This is the second straight time that Peru’s World Cup qualification potential is determined by an inter-continental play-off, and this year, they are highly favored. The strong South American squad have their hopes in Ricardo Gareca, one of the most favored football managers in Latin America.

A 2-0 loss to Japan set the stage for a difficult qualifying campaign for Australia, who hoped to snag an automatic place in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. However, Australia edged the United Arab Emirates, 2-1, on Tuesday to reach the inter-continental play-off.

And next up … Costa Rica and New Zealand.

Costa Ricans are considered to be a bit more of the “regulars” to the World Cup scene, qualifying for five FIFA World Cup finals (1990, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2018). After a challenging World Cup qualifying campaign leaving them fourth in the CONCACAF group, the Ticos came back to win seven of their last nine games, largely due to defensive strategy.

On the other hand, New Zealand won first place in Oceania’s part of the World Cup qualifiers, but this wasn’t exactly impressive considering the Kiwis couldn’t score a goal in their last two games - losing to South America 1-0 and tying against Oman 0-0.

The matches feature one nation from each of four different regions: Asia vs. South America and North America vs. Oceania. The nations competing are Peru vs. Australia on Monday and Costa Rica vs. New Zealand on Tuesday, both in Qatar.

When are the final World Cup qualifiers for Qatar?

The final World Cup qualifiers for Qatar will take place on Monday, June 13 and Tuesday, June 14. Both matches will begin at 2 p.m. ET at Al Rayyan Stadium just outside Doha, Qatar.

How to Watch the final 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The matches are not currently scheduled on UK television and channel 10 will be showcasing the match free on Australian television.

In the U.S., you can watch the matches on Fox Sports or Universo (Spanish), and streaming is available on FuboTV.