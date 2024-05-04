Formula 1's highly-anticipated Miami Grand Prix is well underway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Although Saturday does not hold the main event, many were there -- while others tuned in virtually -- for the Sprint Race and qualifying session.

An F1 Sprint Race is a shorter race with more intensity which, as of the 2023 season, takes place on the Saturday of a Grand Prix weekend.

This provides Grand Prix attendees with additional entertainment included in their weekend ticket and gives drivers a chance to earn valuable points.

A few hours later was the qualifying session ahead of race day. Qualifying for Sunday ran from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Sprint Race results

POS NO DRIVER CAR LAPS TIME/RETIRED PTS 1 1 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 19 31:31.383 8 2 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 19 +3.371s 7 3 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 19 +5.095s 6 4 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB HONDA RBPT 19 +14.971s 5 5 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 19 +15.222s 4 6 81 Oscar Piastri MCLAREN MERCEDES 19 +15.750s 3 7 27 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 19 +22.054s 2 8 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB HONDA RBPT 19 +29.816s 1 9 10 Pierre Gasly ALPINE RENAULT 19 +31.880s 0 10 2 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS MERCEDES 19 +34.355s 0 11 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK SAUBER FERRARI 19 +35.078s 0 12 63 George Russell MERCEDES 19 +35.755s 0 13 23 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 19 +36.086s 0 14 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK SAUBER FERRARI 19 +36.892s 0 15 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 19 +37.740s 0 16 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 19 +49.347s 0 17 14 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 19 +59.409s 0 18 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 19 +66.303s 0 NC 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1 +0 lap 0 NC 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 0 +0 lap 0 Source: Formula 1 website

South Florida native and Williams Racing driver Logan Sargeant secured the 10th spot in the Sprint Race.

Qualifying results

POS NO DRIVER CAR 1 1 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 2 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 3 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 4 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 5 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 6 81 Oscar Piastri MCLAREN MERCEDES 7 63 George Russell MERCEDES 8 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 9 27 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB HONDA RBPT

For those coming out to Hard Rock Stadium throughout the weekend, be aware of road closures.