Formula 1's highly-anticipated Miami Grand Prix proved to be a success at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
After an exciting battle, McLaren's British driver Lando Norris secured his first-ever win in Formula 1.
An emotional Norris thanked his family and crew on team radio after he took the checkered flag. “I love you all. ... We did it!”
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Max Verstappen started the race from the first position and managed to maintain his lead initially. However, a safety car intervention in the middle of the race allowed Lando Norris to overtake Verstappen and take the lead. When the race resumed, Verstappen was unable to catch up to Norris, who drove away to win the race.
Despite the internal issues and problems faced by his team, Verstappen has been ruling the world of Formula 1 for the past two seasons. In this race, he finished second, while Charles Leclerc from Ferrari secured the third spot on the podium.
Sunday held the main event -- with the race starting at 4:00 p.m.
Sports
In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia
Over 275,000 attended the sold-out race weekend, with Donald Trump and other celebrities mingling with fans in the paddock.
For more details, click here. See the results below.
Race results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|LAPS
|TIME/RETIRED
|PTS
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|57
|1:30:49.876
|25
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|57
|+7.612s
|18
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|57
|+9.920s
|15
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|57
|+11.407s
|12
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|57
|+14.650s
|10
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|57
|+16.585s
|8
|7
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB HONDA RBPT
|57
|+26.185s
|6
|8
|63
|George Russell
|MERCEDES
|57
|+34.789s
|4
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|57
|+37.107s
|2
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|ALPINE RENAULT
|57
|+39.746s
|1
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HAAS FERRARI
|57
|+40.789s
|0
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|ALPINE RENAULT
|57
|+44.958s
|0
|13
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|57
|+49.756s
|0
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|57
|+49.979s
|0
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB HONDA RBPT
|57
|+50.956s
|0
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|57
|+52.356s
|0
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|57
|+55.173s
|0
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|57
|+64.683s
|0
|19
|23
|Alexander Albon
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|57
|+76.091s
|0
|NC
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|27
|DNF
|0
Sunday's starting grid
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|LAPS
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:27.689
|1:27.566
|1:27.241
|18
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|1:28.081
|1:27.533
|1:27.382
|21
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|1:27.937
|1:27.941
|1:27.455
|21
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:27.772
|1:27.839
|1:27.460
|18
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:27.913
|1:27.871
|1:27.594
|21
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:28.032
|1:27.721
|1:27.675
|19
|7
|63
|George Russell
|MERCEDES
|1:28.159
|1:28.095
|1:28.067
|21
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:28.167
|1:27.697
|1:28.107
|21
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:28.383
|1:28.200
|1:28.146
|21
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB HONDA RBPT
|1:28.324
|1:28.167
|1:28.192
|21
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:28.177
|1:28.222
|15
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:27.976
|1:28.324
|15
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:28.209
|1:28.371
|15
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:28.343
|1:28.413
|15
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:28.453
|1:28.427
|15
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|1:28.463
|6
|17
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:28.487
|8
|18
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB HONDA RBPT
|1:28.617
|9
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:28.619
|9
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|1:28.824
|9
Saturday's recap
Although Saturday was not the main event, many were there -- while others tuned in -- for the Sprint Race and qualifying session for Sunday's big race.
An F1 Sprint Race is a shorter race with more intensity. This provides Grand Prix attendees with additional entertainment included in their weekend ticket and gives drivers a chance to earn valuable points.
A few hours later was the qualifying session ahead of race day. Qualifying for Sunday ran from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Sprint Race results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|LAPS
|TIME/RETIRED
|PTS
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|19
|31:31.383
|8
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|19
|+3.371s
|7
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|19
|+5.095s
|6
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB HONDA RBPT
|19
|+14.971s
|5
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|19
|+15.222s
|4
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|19
|+15.750s
|3
|7
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HAAS FERRARI
|19
|+22.054s
|2
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB HONDA RBPT
|19
|+29.816s
|1
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|ALPINE RENAULT
|19
|+31.880s
|0
|10
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|19
|+34.355s
|0
|11
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|19
|+35.078s
|0
|12
|63
|George Russell
|MERCEDES
|19
|+35.755s
|0
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|19
|+36.086s
|0
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|19
|+36.892s
|0
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|ALPINE RENAULT
|19
|+37.740s
|0
|16
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|19
|+49.347s
|0
|17
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|19
|+59.409s
|0
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|19
|+66.303s
|0
|NC
|18
|Lance Stroll
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1
|+0 lap
|0
|NC
|4
|Lando Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|0
|+0 lap
|0
South Florida native and Williams Racing driver Logan Sargeant secured the 10th spot in the Sprint Race.
Qualifying results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|7
|63
|George Russell
|MERCEDES
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HAAS FERRARI
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB HONDA RBPT
The next race in the U.S. happens in Texas - Get up to speed with everything you need to know about the 2024 United States Grand Prix, which takes place over 56 laps of the 5.513-kilometre Circuit of The Americas in Austin on Sunday, October 20.