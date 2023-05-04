Everything to know about 2023 NFL schedule release originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s almost time for football fans to start clearing their fall calendars.

The 2023 NFL Draft just took place, and now the league is turning its attention to the next marquee offseason event: the schedule release.

All 272 matchups for the 2023 NFL season have been known since the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. Soon, teams will know the order of their games and be able to map out their road to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Here is everything to know for the 2023 NFL schedule release:

When is the NFL schedule release?

The NFL reportedly hopes to unveil its full schedule on Thursday, May 11, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The schedule release has become a primetime event for the league even though it takes place four months before the games actually kick off.

When does the 2023 NFL season start?

The 2023 NFL season will begin on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Who will play in the 2023 NFL Kickoff game?

As the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs are slated to host the first game of the 2023 season.

The Chiefs’ opponent for the 2023 NFL Kickoff game is not yet known, but there is no shortage of intriguing possibilities. Between AFC West rivals, a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles or an AFC Championship Game rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs’ 2023 home schedule is loaded with title contenders.

Which NFL teams have international games in 2023?

Speaking of the Chiefs’ schedule, one of their 2023 home games will be played out of the country.

The Chiefs, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will play international games in 2023. The Chiefs and Patriots will each host a game in Germany, the Bills and Titans will each host one at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and the Jags will return to Wembley Stadium in the British capital.

Top NFL games for 2023 regular season

Here is a brief rundown of some notable games to watch in 2023:

Eagles vs. Chiefs: Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes will meet again less than a year after an exciting Super Bowl LVII triumph for the Chiefs.

Bills vs. Bengals: After losing to the Bengals in the divisional round, the Bills will head back to Cincinnati, where Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Week 17 of last season.

Cowboys vs. 49ers: The Dallas Cowboys will head back to the Bay Area for a rematch of their divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers last January.

Jets’ first home game: All eyes will be on the New York Jets now that they officially landed Aaron Rodgers . The acquisition of the four-time NFL MVP could also thrust the Jets into the Sunday Night Football spotlight for the first time since 2011.

Texans vs. Panthers: The top two picks of the 2023 NFL Draft will have a chance to face off when C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans battle Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.

Is the NFL schedule permanent?

The NFL is not locked into the schedule it releases in May.

Flex scheduling has allowed the league to move games around on Sunday to put its best matchups in the time slots that will draw the biggest audiences. In 2023, flex scheduling is expanding to include Monday Night Football for Weeks 13-17.