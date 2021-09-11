Where Does Jordan Mailata Rank Among Highest-Paid Eagles?

After the Mailata deal, who are the highest-paid Eagles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Who are the highest-paid Eagles? And where does Jordan Mailata’s new contract put him on that list?

It’s a complicated question with no simple answer.

There are several ways to measure contracts in the NFL: 1) Total value of the deal, 2) Average annual salary and 3) Guaranteed money.

Within that, there are two ways to calculate average annual salary. When a player gets an extension, he receives the bonus immediately, but the rest of the contract doesn’t increase until the following year.

So for example in Mailata’s case, his new contract can be seen as a four-year $64 million deal — covering 2022 through 2025 and only including the new money and new years — or a five-year, $64.85 million deal — covering 2021 through 2025 and including his current salary. For our purposes, we’ll calculate average annual salary based on the first method.

First, let’s look at the 10 highest-paid Eagles based on total value of their contracts (not including dummy years), based on figures listed on Spotrac:

Total value

1. Fletcher Cox, 6 years, $102.6 million, veteran extension through 2022 (signed June 13, 2016)

2. Lane Johnson, 4 years, $72 million, veteran extension through 2025 (signed Nov. 29, 2019)

3. Jordan Mailata, 4 years, $64 million, veteran extension 2025 (signed Sept. 11, 2021)

4. Brandon Brooks, 4 years, $56.35 million, veteran extension through 2024 (signed Nov. 11, 2019)

5. Darius Slay, 3 years, $50.05 million, veteran extension through 2024 (signed March 19, 2020)

6. Zach Ertz, 5 years, $42.5 million, veteran extension through 2021 (signed Jan. 25, 2016)

7. Javon Hargrave, 3 years, $39 million, free agent through 2022 (signed March 16, 2020)

8. DeVonta Smith, 4 years, $20.14 million, rookie through 2024 (signed June 3, 2021)

9. Jake Elliott, 5 years, $19.31 million, veteran extension through 2024 (signed Nov. 27, 2019)

10. Brandon Graham, 2 years, $18.5 million, veteran extension through 2022 (signed March 15, 2021)

Next we’ll look at guaranteed money, which essentially consists of signing bonuses — which are always guaranteed — as well as guaranteed portions of a player’s base salary.

Here are the 10 current Eagles contracts including the most guaranteed money over the life of the contract:

Guaranteed money (rounded to $10,000)

1. Jordan Mailata, $40.85 million

2. Fletcher Cox, $36.30 million

3. Darius Slay, $26.05 million

4. Javon Hargrave, $25.50 million

5. Brandon Graham, $23.50 million

6. Lane Johnson, $20.35 million

7. DeVonta Smith, $20.14 million

8. Jalen Reagor, $13.27 million

9. Zach Ertz, $13.14 million

10. Derek Barnett, $12.85 million

And now let’s look at the top 10 Eagles contracts based on average annual salary, not including dummy years. This is simply total value divided by years:

Annual average value

1. Lane Johnson, $18 million

2. Fletcher Cox, $17.1 million

3. Darius Slay, $16.68 million

4. Jordan Mailata, $16 million

5. Brandon Brooks, $14.09 million

6. Javon Hargrave, $13.3 million

7. Brandon Graham, $9.25 million

8. Jason Kelce, $9 million

9. Zach Ertz, $8.5 million

10. Isaac Seumalo, $5.31 million

Finally, let’s look at the 10 current Eagles’ contracts that rank the highest at their position in terms of average annual value, again according to figures on Spotrac:

Highest positional rankings

1. Brandon Brooks, 3rd among guards ($14.90 million per year)

2. Darius Slay, 4th among cornerbacks ($16.68 million per year)

3. Fletcher Cox, 6th among defensive tackles ($17.1 million per year)

4. Lane Johnson, 6th among offensive tackles ($18 million per year)

5. Zach Ertz, 7th among tight ends ($8.5 million per year)

6. Rick Lovato, 8th among long snappers ($1.13 million per year)

7. Javon Hargrave, 10th among defensive tackles ($13.3 million per year)

8. Jordan Mailata, 11th among offensive tackles ($16 million per year)

9. Jason Kelce, 13th among centers ($9 million per year)

10. Jake Elliott, 13th among kickers ($3.86 million per year)

