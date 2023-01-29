WATCH: South Jersey Church Sings Eagles Fight Song Before 49ers Game

WATCH: South Jersey church sings the Eagles fight song originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you had any worries about Eagles fans maybe not having the same diehard mentality as they did before the team won a Super Bowl, rest assured that's not the case.

On Sunday afternoon the Eagles and 49ers will battle it out in South Philly for a spot in the Super Bowl in what many expect to be an incredible game.

But Sunday mornings are still reserved for church in many households, which makes for a busy Sunday as families across the Delaware Valley rush home from service to change out of the slacks and into the Birds jerseys.

Apparently one church in South Jersey wasn't wasting any time Sunday and decided to combine the two into one mega-service:

mom’s friend just sent her this. Sunday Mass. South Jersey. NFC Championship morning. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/2BcT5vATod — maurice (@tallmaurice) January 29, 2023

Un. Be. Lievable.

Every season I wonder how Eagles fans will manage to top their previously outrageous displays of fandom, and every season they simply keep outdoing themselves. This is a peerless fanbase, never satisfied or eager to rest on their laurels. Eagles fans are consistently exceptional.

I reached out to @tallmaurice for more information on which South Jersey church this is, and will update the story if and when I hear back. But honestly, it could be any one of them - which is what makes this area so special.