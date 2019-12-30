Taking a Peek Ahead at Eagles’ 2020 Opponents … and Beyond

It's never too soon to take a look at next year. Now that the 2019 regular season is over, we can determine next year's Eagles opponents.

In addition to the home-and-home series with the Cowboys, Redskins and Giants, the Eagles will be at home against the Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Saints and Seahawks and on the road against the Cards, Browns, Packers, Steelers and 49ers.

The Eagles' 16 opponents next year (counting division teams twice) were only 124-131-1, a .486 winning percentage. However, the Eagles do face the teams with the four best records in the league this past year - the 14-2 Ravens and the 13-3 Packers, Saints and 49ers. But the only other playoff team they face is the Seahawks, who will be at the Linc this weekend for a wild-card round game.

Their five 2020 opponents who reached the playoffs this year were 64-16 in 2019. Their 11 other 2020 opponents were a combined 60-115-1, and only the Rams had a winning record.

Let's take a look at each Eagles 2020 opponent:

NFC East

Giants, 4-12 (H, A): The Eagles have won seven straight against the Giants and 20 of the last 24 meetings. The Giants haven't swept the Eagles since 2007.

Cowboys, 8-8 (H, A): The Eagles ended a four-game losing streak against their biggest rival two weekends ago. They're still just 9-14 in the last 23 meetings and they haven't swept the Cowboys since 2011.

Redskins, 3-13 (H, A): The Eagles will take a six-game winning streak against the Redskins into 2020. Going back to 2001, the Eagles are 24-13 in the last 37 meetings with the Redskins.

AFC North

Ravens, 14-2 (H): This will be only the third time ever the Ravens will play in Philadelphia. They Eagles lost in 2004 and won in 2012. The Ravens won the last meeting, 27-26, in Baltimore in 2016.

Bengals, 2-14 (H): The Eagles are 0-3-1 in their last four meetings with the Bengals and have won just 3 of 13 all-time meetings.

Browns, 6-10 (A): The Eagles have won five straight over the Browns and haven't lost since 1994. The Eagles have won four straight in Cleveland, where they haven't lost since 1988 to the team that's currently the Ravens.

Steelers, 8-8 (A): The Steelers have won the last two in Pittsburgh, where the Eagles last win came in overtime in 2000. Overall they're 15-6 against the Steelers in the last 21 meetings going back to 1964.

NFC West

Rams, 9-7 (H): The Eagles have won six straight against the Rams - two at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, two at L.A. Coliseum and two at the Linc. The Rams' last win over the Eagles came in a meaningless game at the end of 2004, and their last real win came in 2002.

Seahawks, 11-5 (H): The Seahawks go into Sunday having won five straight over the Eagles, a streak that dates back to a 26-7 Eagles win in 2008. The Eagles have lost five straight home games against the Seahawks going back to a 31-7 win in 1989.

Cards, 5-10-1 (A): The Eagles make their fifth trip to the Valley of the Sun since the Cards left the NFC East after the 2001 season. The Eagles won the last meeting, 34-7 at the Linc in 2017, but the Eagles have lost four straight in Tempe/Glendale, and are just 7-12 in their last 19 matchups. Their last win in Arizona came in 2001.

49ers, 13-3 (A): The Eagles may face the 49ers in a couple weeks, but for now they're 5-2 in the last 7 meetings, although they lost the only game in Santa Clara, 26-21, back in 2014. They have won four of the last five in North California though.

NFC North

Packers, 13-3 (A): The Eagles already beat the Packers at Lambeau once this year and could conceivably go back there for a conference semifinal playoff game. They've won 7 of the last 12 against the Packers and three of the last five at Lambeau.

NFC South

Saints, 13-3 (H): The Saints have ended the Eagles' season two of the last three times the Eagles reached the playoffs - at the Linc in 2013 and the Superdome in 2018. The Eagles are just 2-7 in the last nine games since 2006, although they did win the last meeting, in 2015.

In case you care about these things, the Eagles in 2021 will face the Saints, Bucs, Chiefs, Chargers and corresponding team from the NFC West at home and the Falcons, Panthers, Broncos Raiders and corresponding team from the NFC North on the road.

In 2022, they'll face the Packers, Vikings, Jaguars, Titans and NFC South corresponding team at home and Bears, Lions, Texans, Colts and corresponding NFC West team on the road.

The NFL releases the schedule every year in April.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles